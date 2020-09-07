Grab a 10,000mAh wireless power bank/charger for less

Regular readers will know that I'm a huge fan of massive power banks. The sort of bricks that can keep all my devices charged up and ready to go. But sometimes portability and convenience are important factors too.

If you're looking for a compact power bank that features wireless charging -- which means not having to carry cables with you -- then take a look at Aukey's PB-WL02 wireless 10,000mAh power bank/charger.

And for the next few days, you can get money off this great package.

At the heart of the package is 10,000mAh of power, enough to recharge an iPhone 11 Pro 2.6 times, a 2019 iPad Air 0.9 times, or a Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 1.8 times.

The Qi-compatible wireless charger supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless output levels depending on device, allowing for charging without a cable. For those that prefer using a cable, there's a single USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 port and USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 port. The Poser Delivery port can charge a new iPhone from flat to 50 percent in 30 minutes.