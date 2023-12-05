Grab this wireless magnetic iPhone charger for just $35

This fast iPhone charger is on sale for $35 for Black Friday. StackSocial

Staying charged is both a luxury and a challenge in this day and age. For those who have spent the money and taken the time to secure a newer model of the iPhone and looking for a magnetic charging solution, right now the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone is on sale for $35 with free shipping.

This charger can save you time and stress when you need a boost for your phone. For the iPhone 12 and newer models, the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger offers a built-in magnet and metal plate so your phone can stay secure while juicing up. Advanced and easy to use, the Speedy Mag team also made sure to include Fast Mag Wireless, a built-in safeguard to protect your device from overcharging.

There's no denying that fast charging capability is the main feature of this contemporary wireless charger. But in addition to its functional appeal, it has a chic aesthetic available in blue, white, or black, that's sure to complement any living or workspace.

Get free shipping with this Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone on sale for just $35 right now.