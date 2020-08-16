Great earbuds don't have to cost $250!

Need a decent pair of earbuds for the gym or chilling, but don't want to spend the big money that Apple wants for the AirPods? Check out the Soundcore Life Dot 2. And the best thing is they cost under $50.

There's a lot to like about the Life Dot 2 buds.

Firstly, the sound quality is great. I'm no audiophile, but I can tell the difference between tinny buds and bugs that can deliver a good audio range, with bass and treble, and these do that. They're great for music, audiobooks, and making and taking calls thanks to the 8mm dynamic drivers and excellent microphone pickup.

You can also choose to use a single bud, and they will automatically switch to mono mode, which is great if you don't want to be totally isolated from the outside world.

They're also comfortable. They come with a selection of AirWing (which help the buds attach to the ear) and eartips (the bit that goes into the ear) so there's lots of scope for customization. It takes a bit of time to get the combination just right, but it's well worth taking the time to get it right.

They really are super comfortable, and I have no problems getting them to stay in my ears during workouts or when out and about.

They're also water-resistant rated to IPX5, which means they're good for use in the rain and of during sweaty workouts. It is worth noting however that the case is not water-resistant.

And I can't leave out the amazing battery life. The buds offer 8 hours per charge, and with the case offer an amazing 100 hours of use between recharges. And if you do let the buds go flat, a 10-minute rest in the case gives them enough power to go for 1.5 hours. The case makes use of USB-C for fast recharge.

For $50, the Soundcore Life Dot 2 earbuds offer astonishing performance at a budget price. They don't have the tight integration with iOS that the AirPods offer, but I've had no problems using these on a variety of devices. My daily drivers are the AirPods Pro, but I've been using these for days and with no complaints. Sure, they don't have the noise cancellation features, and tight integration with iOS, but I'm not sure that's worth $200 extra. On top of that, the battery life in these is truly exceptional.

These earbuds are bombproof, foolproof, and come with a price tag that doesn't make you cringe.