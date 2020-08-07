Hackers are defacing Reddit with pro-Trump messages

Image: ZDNet

A massive hack has hit Reddit today after tens of Reddit channels have been hacked and defaced to show messages in support of Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

The hacks are still ongoing at the time of writing, but we were told Reddit's security team is aware of the issue and has already begun restoring defaced channels. However, during ZDNet's investigation, many channels were re-defaced minutes after being restored, suggesting the problem may not be as handled as Reddit's security team believes.

A partial list of impacted channels (subreddits) is available below. This includes Reddit channels for the NFL, many TV shows, The Pirate Bay, Disneyland, several city channels, and more. Combined, the channels have tens of millions of subscribers.

The Reddit security team has not provided an official statement on the hack, but the large scale of the incident suggests that the intruder(s) might have gained access to a high-privileged admin account.

Today's stunt is reminiscent to a similar one that took place at the end of June and the start of July, when more than 1,800 Roblox accounts were hacked and defaced with a similar pro-Trump reelection message.

Developing story. Updates will follow.