Hackers deface Facebook's official Twitter and Instagram accounts

Facebook's official accounts on Twitter and Instagram have been temporarily taken over and then defaced by a group of hackers known as OurMine.

Confirmed as hacked were:

Facebook's Twitter account [source]

Facebook's Instragram account [source]

Facebook Messenger's Twitter account [source]

Facebook Messenger's Instagram account [source]

All hacked accounts have now been restored into Facebook's possession and the defacement posts removed.

The attack has been carried out by OurMine, the same hacker group who last week defaced Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts for the NFL, 15 NFL teams, and sports TV station ESPN. The hacks took place before the Super Bowl, in order to gain the group reputational points and media coverage.

At the time, ZDNet reported that the unauthorized tweets posted on the Twitter timelines of NFL and its teams were posted via an app named Khoros, an app that's usually used by digital marketing and public relations departments.

According to screenshots taken by users today, the defacement tweets that have been posted on Facebook's Twitter accounts were posted via the same Khoros app.

@campuscodi Add another to the Khoros pile pic.twitter.com/NX2J5dDsdj — Eyewitness Jews (@EyewitnessJews) February 7, 2020

Last week, a Khoros spokesperson told ZDNet that their platform was not compromised during the NFL account defacements. In a statement, the NFL confirmed this adding that it detected individual attacks against all of its teams social media accounts.

The OurMine crew has a long history of breaking into high-profile social media accounts. The group relishes media attention, which has always been their primary drive for these defacements. The list of past hacks includes celebrities such as: