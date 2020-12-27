Hardware 2.0: Most used gadgets of 2020

I posted my "Best of the best gadgets of 2020" a few weeks ago, but I've been asked numerous times for a listing of my most used gadgets of the year.

OK, but I warn you, there are a few Apple products on it.

I'm going to break this list into a few handy categories

Must read: iOS 14 on iPhone: Three guaranteed ways to improve battery life

Everyday pocket carry

Apple AirPods Pro They look a bit rough (because they've fallen on the floor many times) but they're nice and comfortable, and don't have a stupid LED on them. I have the AirPods Pro case in a Spigen Rugged case to protect it from pocket abuse. View Now at Apple

Tile Pro One of these lives on my keys. I have several others on different gadgets. View Now at Amazon

Yubico Yubikey 5 I've secured every account I can with my Yubikey. There's one on my keys, and I have several others about the place. View Now at Yubico

On my desk

Apple MacBook Pro iFixit My daily driver. Has seen many hours of use, and been very reliable. Can't see myself going back to a Windows laptop. View Now at Apple

Zendure SuperPort 4 This has become my desktop charger of choice, keeping my desk a little less uncluttered than it might be if I had four chargers plugged in. View Now at Amazon

Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub Lives on my desk but also comes with me on adventures. The hub comes with a single 4K USB-C to HDMI, a 100W Power Delivery USB-C port, a USB-C data port, microSD/SD card reader slots, and two USB 3.0 ports. View Now at Amazon

Tools

Ulefone Armor 9 I use the thermal camera on this all the time. A great tool, and also a good Android 10 smartphone. If I wasn't an iPhone user, this would be my daily driver. View Now at Amazon

On the move

Zendure SuperTank A chunky power bank. Bit big for pocket carry, but I usually have it in my gear backpack. View Now at Amazon