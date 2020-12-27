Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Hardware 2.0: Most used gadgets of 2020

Some of my gadgets have seen a serious workout during 2020.

I posted my "Best of the best gadgets of 2020" a few weeks ago, but I've been asked numerous times for a listing of my most used gadgets of the year.

OK, but I warn you, there are a few Apple products on it.

I'm going to break this list into a few handy categories

Everyday pocket carry

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

iphone-11-max-pro.jpg

I keep it in a GEAR4 D3O Platoon case. There's a small scratch on the screen, but other than that, it's been a solid, reliable unit.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro

They look a bit rough (because they've fallen on the floor many times) but they're nice and comfortable, and don't have a stupid LED on them.

I have the AirPods Pro case in a Spigen Rugged case to protect it from pocket abuse.

Tile Pro

Tile Pro 2020 (2-pack)

One of these lives on my keys. I have several others on different gadgets.

Yubico Yubikey 5

YubiKey 5 NFC

I've secured every account I can with my Yubikey. There's one on my keys, and I have several others about the place.

On my desk

Apple MacBook Pro

mbp-16-81.jpg
iFixit

My daily driver. Has seen many hours of use, and been very reliable. Can't see myself going back to a Windows laptop.

Zendure SuperPort 4

Zendure SuperPort 4

This has become my desktop charger of choice, keeping my desk a little less uncluttered than it might be if I had four chargers plugged in.

Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub

Anker 7-in-1 USB-C hub

Lives on my desk but also comes with me on adventures. The hub comes with a single 4K USB-C to HDMI, a 100W Power Delivery USB-C port, a USB-C data port, microSD/SD card reader slots, and two USB 3.0 ports.

Tools

Ulefone Armor 9

Ulefone Armor 9

I use the thermal camera on this all the time. A great tool, and also a good Android 10 smartphone.

If I wasn't an iPhone user, this would be my daily driver.

On the move

Zendure SuperTank

Zendure SuperTank

A chunky power bank. Bit big for pocket carry, but I usually have it in my gear backpack. 

RAVPower 252.7Wh Power House

RAVPower 252.7Wh Power House

When I need to take AC out and about, this is the power station of choice that I've been using for most of 2020. Large enough to give me a good amount of power, but small enough to not be a burden.

