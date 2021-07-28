Hate Google Chrome on Android? Here's how to get rid of it

Dumping Google Chrome on most platforms -- Windows, Mac, iOS, and so on -- is simply a case of moving your data out of the browser, installing your new browser, and deleting Google Chrome.

But what do you do on Android? It's built into the operating system, and you can't just delete it.

Here's what you do.

First off, the steps are the same as with any other platform. Get your data out, especially your passwords. You don't want to lose them, and my suggestion is that you bring them into a password manager.

My current password manager of choice is Bitwarden, although LastPass and 1Password also come highly recommended. But whatever you choose, I suggest you get something you're comfortable using across all the platforms you use, and it's worth checking to make sure there's a browser extension available for the browser you're switching to.

More details here on how to get your passwords out of Google Chrome.

Now you can download your new browser.

Take your pick. There are lots to choose from.

I'm loving Brave at the moment. It's not perfect, but it's very good.

OK, you have your new browser. But you also still have Google Chrome on your Android smartphone, staring at you.

Tempting you back.

What do you do about that?

Well, you can't remove it, but you can disable it, and that way it won't show up in your apps.

Here's how.

Tap on Settings

Tap on Apps & notifications

Optional: If Chrome is not listed tap App info or See all apps

or Tap Chrome , and then tap Disable

, and then tap Confirm that you do indeed want to disable the app

Job done. It's as good as deleting.

Changed your mind? Simply follow the above instructions to find Chrome and tap Enable.