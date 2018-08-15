Haven Life adds DNA testing, discounts, wills and digital storage to AI

Haven Life is working to popularize the use of artificial intelligence for underwriting life insurance and it's willing to throw in customer perks to advance the cause.

The online life insurance company is adding a rider to its policies to include customer benefits while they're living. Policyholders will be able to access the following:

A service through Trust & Will to create legal wills digitally at no charge;

LifeSite online safe deposit box;

TeloYears at-home health tests to determine how well you are aging;

A 15 percent discount voucher for family health services at CVS MinuteClinics at CVS pharmacies and Target.

Here's ZDNet's look at how Haven Life approaches AI and data science.

