Headspace is gamifying relaxation with a new Meta Quest 3 app

Headspace, the mindfulness app that offers guided meditations and many other practices to help users reduce stress, improve focus, and sleep better, is launching into the extended reality world with a new app for the Meta Quest 3, launching today.

Imagine putting on a VR headset to become immersed in a virtual playground where you can practice relaxation techniques, guided meditation, and movement exercises -- leaving you feeling more serene than when you started.

Headspace XR is launching as a new Meta Quest application that lets users move, play, meditate, explore, and have adventures with their friends or alone. The app makes an immersive game out of mindful activities that help relax the mind, such as breathing exercises, mood tracking, and one-on-one meditations.

Some experiences include a playground to explore, a Moodstream with colorful bubbles to represent feelings, a Boxy Treehouse, an Energy Dome, Power up, and a Flow burst free-play option.

Players can meet their friends in Headspace XR, indicate their mood, choose an activity, and explore the virtual mindfulness playground to their heart's content. The app is designed to help users easily incorporate mindfulness techniques into their daily lives by making them fun to adopt.

And if you feel a bit self-conscious wearing a VR headset to meditate, you should consider that these mixed reality headsets are more than just for work and play -- they are also capable of being your commute or workout buddy.