Here's every iPhone model that will get Apple's iOS 17

Apple/Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

When Apple releases iOS 17 later this year, the update will add Contact Posters, FaceTime improvements and a new journaling app, to name a few. Apple unveiled the update alongside new Macs, various software for all Apple devices and the company's first augmented reality headset called Vision Pro.

But for those who aren't ready to spend the $3,500 starting price for Apple's headset, it's perfectly acceptable to look forward to the iPhone's next major software update.

Also: Apple just announced a ton of software features at WWDC. Here's everything new

Here are all of the iPhone models that will receive iOS 17 when it's released in the fall.

Apple/Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Which iPhone models will get iOS 17?

According to the iOS 17 landing page on Apple's website, the following iPhone models will get the update when it's available:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

It's a long list, but also one that leaves the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X behind. That means if you currently have those iPhone models, iOS 16 is your last major OS update. You will likely receive security updates for the near future, but any new features that are part of iOS 17 or later won't come to your phone.

Also: The best iPhone models right now

But, there's some good news. By the time iOS 17 is available, Apple will have announced the iPhone 15 lineup and you can either pick a new device or find a deal on a slightly older iPhone.