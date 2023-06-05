/>
X
Business
Home Business Companies Apple

Here's every iPhone model that will get Apple's iOS 17

Apple's next major iOS update is coming this fall to these iPhone models. Is your device on the list?
Written by Jason Cipriani, Contributing Writer on
ios-17-features-from-apples-site
Apple/Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

When Apple releases iOS 17 later this year, the update will add Contact Posters, FaceTime improvements and a new journaling app, to name a few. Apple unveiled the update alongside new Macs, various software for all Apple devices and the company's first augmented reality headset called Vision Pro

But for those who aren't ready to spend the $3,500 starting price for Apple's headset, it's perfectly acceptable to look forward to the iPhone's next major software update. 

Also: Apple just announced a ton of software features at WWDC. Here's everything new

Here are all of the iPhone models that will receive iOS 17 when it's released in the fall. 

ios-17-compatible-iphone-models
Apple/Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNET

Which iPhone models will get iOS 17?

According to the iOS 17 landing page on Apple's website, the following iPhone models will get the update when it's available:

  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

It's a long list, but also one that leaves the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X behind. That means if you currently have those iPhone models, iOS 16 is your last major OS update. You will likely receive security updates for the near future, but any new features that are part of iOS 17 or later won't come to your phone. 

Also: The best iPhone models right now 

But, there's some good news. By the time iOS 17 is available, Apple will have announced the iPhone 15 lineup and you can either pick a new device or find a deal on a slightly older iPhone.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

chat bot

What is ChatGPT and why does it matter? Here's what you need to know

Temu logo

Is Temu legit? What to know about this shopping app before you place an order

001.jpg

iPhone overheating? Here are 8 potential causes and their solutions