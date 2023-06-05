Apple reveals video voicemails for FaceTime users

Screenshot by Christina Darby/ZDNET

Apple has unveiled a new FaceTime feature designed to help you and anyone who misses your call. Available as part of iOS/iPadOS 17, a new video voicemail option will let you leave a video message for the other person if they don't answer your call. The video voicemail will allow you to record your message after a certain amount of time has passed with your call unanswered.

The new voicemail option fixes a problem that has long plagued FaceTime callers. You place a FaceTime video call to someone on your iPhone or iPad, and the person on the other end doesn't answer.

Right now, there's no way to leave the person a video or even audio message. All you can do is send them a text message. But with the new feature, you'll now have a choice of whether or not to leave the other person a message and what type of message to use.

The new video voicemail should be available with the beta release of IOS/iPadOS 17 and will officially launch when those operating systems hit all iPhone and iPad users later this year.