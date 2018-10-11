Here's how Microsoft can fix its Windows 10 update issues

Disastrous is the best word to describe Microsoft's release of Windows 10 version 1809. A data deletion bug forced the company to take the unprecedented step of halting the roll-out of its October 2018 feature update.

ZDNet's Ed Bott and Mary Jo Foley offer some proposals that could help Microsoft avoid repeating the missteps which plagued version 1809.

Mary Jo Foley: Windows as a service, as it currently exists, isn't working. Microsoft's plan to release two feature updates to Windows 10 annually, as Microsoft has been doing since 2015, is not seen as a plus by many customers. After the debacle around the Windows 10 October Update/1809, the perception that Microsoft has lost control of its Windows 10 update strategy is even more apparent...[Read more]

Ed Bott: The idea of delivering two full Windows 10 upgrades every year sounds great on paper. In practice, the Windows 10 upgrade cycle has been unnecessarily disruptive, especially to home users who don't have the technical skills to deal with those updates...[Read more]

RELATED AND PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

More Windows 10 October update woes? HP users report BSOD after Tuesday patch

Admins struggle with the latest Windows 10 1809 patch on some HP systems.

Windows 10 1809 bungle: We won't miss early problem reports again, says Microsoft

Microsoft makes changes to its Feedback Hub after failing to notice early reports flagging up data losses caused by the Windows 10 October 2108 Update.

Windows 10 October 2018 Update: The five best new features for business

There's more to the latest Windows 10 Update than just dark mode. Here are five new features designed to improve your productivity that you might not notice at first glance.

Windows 10 October 2018 Update: How to get it, how to avoid it

Microsoft will soon begin delivering the official release of Windows 10 version 1809, the October 2018 Update. If you do nothing, it will arrive via Windows Update some time in the next few months. Here's how to take more control over the process.

Everything you need to know about Windows 10 Enterprise support (TechRepublic)

The Enterprise version of Windows 10 has more business features and a support model intended to fit enterprise deployment lifecycles.