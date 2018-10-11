More Windows 10 October update woes? HP users report BSOD after Tuesday patch

The cumulative update for the few PCs that moved to Windows 10 version 1809 before Microsoft halted its rollout is causing BSOD errors on some HP machines.

The suspected cause of blue screen of death, BSOD, errors on numerous HP PCs is the update KB4464330 for Windows 10 version 1809, which fixed an error that deleted user profiles, and carried Microsoft's October Patch Tuesday security updates.

Microsoft currently lists no known issues with this build but, as spotted by Windows Latest, several HP users and admins managing HP machines are reporting BSOD problems after installing the update.

The affected machines are reporting an error called 'WDF_Violation', referring to the Windows Driver Framework.

"KB4462919 BSODs all HP workstations we tested on so far. Can't do system restore, recovery point, etc. Have to reimage. Don't kick this out until it gets revised or you fully test. All BSOD shows Stop Code: WDF VIOLATION," wrote one user on BleepingComputer.

Other HP users have reported the same issue on Microsoft's community forum.

According to one HP user who claims to have been affected, deleting an HP driver called 'HpqKbFiltr.sys' successfully resolved the WDF Violation.

But other HP users on Reddit report that either that driver isn't present on their system, or that deleting it doesn't actually resolve the issue.

The BSOD problems don't appear to be widespread but they come as Microsoft faces criticism not just over the botched rollout of Windows 10 version 1809, but also Windows 10 Home users having to contend with major feature rollouts -- and their glitches -- twice a year.

"Microsoft needs to step off the new feature train, at least temporarily, and get Windows 10's reliability and fundamentals back on track," writes ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley.

Making matters worse, several Windows Insider testers reported the same issue months before the rollout. To minimize the chances of missing low-volume reports, Microsoft this week tweaked its Feedback Hub, so that users can now report the severity of the issue their facing.

