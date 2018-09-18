Google Pixel 3 event: How to watch and what to expect

This fall will go down as one of the busiest seasons for tech giants. Apple has already held its iPhone event and is expected to hold another event to announce Mac and iPad updates. Microsoft is also holding an event soon too, as are Razer and Google.

Also: What to expect: Pixel 3 and other phones coming this fall

Google's event is just around the corner, and we have a general idea of what to expect when the event starts. The event will be streamed for all to watch as Google continues its push into making its own hardware across multiple different product lines.

(Image: Screenshot by Jason Cipriani)

When and how to watch

The event will be live-streamed on YouTube

It has a start time of 8am PT/11am ET on Oct. 9

Google sent out invites to members of the press in early September, announcing a Made By Google event will take place on Oct. 9 in New York City. The event will begin at 8am PT/11am ET, and it will be live-streamed on the Made by Google YouTube channel.

Also: How to watch Google's Pixel event on Oct. 9 CNET

ZDNet plans to host the video here when it becomes available.

(Image: Pixel 3 leak via Nieuwemobiel)

We expect Pixel Phones

Two phones are expected

Both will have notches, run the latest version of Android

Many rumors and leaks have shown off what we expect to be the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. The latest leak of supposed renders shows two phones, both with notches, running Android 9.0 Pie.

Also: Here's our best look at the Google Pixel 3 XL yet

Other improvements include an all-glass back, which makes it possible to finally add wireless charging to the Pixel line. In fact, here's a video of wireless charging in action on what's reportedly the Pixel 3 XL:

But not a Pixel Watch

Despite rumors, Google has said it will not release a Pixel watch this year.

Even with a redesigned Wear OS and a new system on a chip from Qualcomm, designed specifically for Wear OS devices, Google told Tom's Guide it would not be launching a smartwatch this year. Instead, Google is focusing on helping its hardware partners leverage the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 and the redesigned Wear OS.

Also: IFA 2018, Galaxy Watch, no Pixel watch, Apple rumors

(Image: Pixelbook 2 leak via Chrome Unboxed)

New Pixelbook

Pixelbook 2 may be announced

Thinner bezels, possible biometric unlock feature

Updated internal specs

Last year, Google revealed a high-end Chromebook. The Pixelbook serves as an example of what device makers can do with a Chromebook, assuming selling price isn't a limiting factor. This year, rumors point to a second-generation Pixelbook being announced.

Also: The Killer Chromebook: Google's i7 Pixelbook

Updated internals, including Intel's latest generation of processors, thinner bezels around the display, and perhaps fingerprint or facial recognition have also been mentioned as improvements over the original Pixelbook.

(Image: Google Home Hub leak via MySmartPrice)

Google Home Hub

A Google Home device with a touchscreen

Users can interact with Google Assistant via voice or touch

Viewing security cameras may be possible

Just this week, renders of an unannounced Google Home device were published by MySmartPrice. The Google Home Hub show a device with a 7-inch display and a speaker behind it, similar to the design of current Google Home devices.

Also: Google Home: A cheat sheet TechRepublic

Similar to Lenovo's Smart Display, Google Home Hub uses the screen to display information curated by Google Assistant. According to the same report that leaked the photos, users will be able to ask the Home Hub to display feeds from Nest cameras on the screen, as well.

Previous and related coverage:

Google Inbox will disappear in March 2019

Users who enjoy Inbox features will have to enable the new Gmail.

Arizona's top prosecutor reportedly investigating Google

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is probing Google's location tracking practices, according to a report.

Google can now search for datasets. First research, then the world?

Did you ever need data on a topic you wanted to research, and had a hard time finding it? Wish you could just Google it? Well, now you can do that.