Have an iPhone nearby? Prompt Siri and ask, "When is the next Apple event?"

This is what you should hear:

"The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, Calif. You can get all the details on Apple.com."

I've asked Siri the same question on two different iPhones, an Apple Watch, and an iPad Pro this morning, but they all failed to give me more than a generic answer to check Apple's website. However, when I asked Siri on my HomePod, it spilled the beans.

Siri's reply was first spotted by MacRumors.

Various reports and rumors have indicated that Apple planned on announcing new iPad Pro models this month. It's also where we potentially will see a new Apple TV (a device that's long overdue for a refresh) and maybe Apple's Tile-like devices called AirTags.

It's hard to imagine Siri going rogue and making up an event date on its own. It's more likely that Apple had scheduled the response to go live today, assuming invites will go out this afternoon, and Siri got a head start.

We'll keep an eye out for official confirmation and invites from Apple. It shouldn't be much longer.