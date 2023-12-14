'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Holiday deal: Get the Apple Watch SE for $199
Apple's newest Apple Watch Series 9 saw its second price drop following its release in September ahead of Cyber Week, and now you can grab Apple's most current base model, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), for $50 off its regular price ahead of the holiday season.
The Apple Watch SE dropped to $199 at Walmart, a savings of $50 off the wearable's regular price of $249, and only $20 more than the discounted price we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
If you're looking to score similar savings at Amazon, you can, too.
If you're not looking for advanced features offered in the newer Series 8, 9, or Ultra and Ultra 2 models, the watch SE is a great buy with all the essentials, and you'd be surprised how well this model stack up to Apple's other contenders.
The SE is available in a 40 or 44mm display size and offers users up to 18 hours of battery life and 32GB of internal storage.
The Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) does offer some of the same health and safety features as the Series 8 and the Ultra, though it doesn't track blood oxygen, do ECG heart checks, or check your temperature.
ZDNET Editor in Chief Jason Hiner noted that the SE (2nd Gen) makes a great smartwatch to give to someone who doesn't have an iPhone, such as a child or an elderly family member, using Apple's Family Setup.
"If you are new to Apple Watch, giving it a try for the first time, and not sure you need all the latest health sensors, then the Apple Watch SE is a great place to get started," Hiner says.
Grab the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) now before it returns to its regular price. And if you're still unsure about the SE, check out the rest of our holiday Apple Watch deals, and our other holiday Apple deals you can buy now.