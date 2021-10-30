Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat review

zdnet recommends The best smart thermostats Make your home smarter, automated, and more energy-efficient by getting one of the best smart thermostats on the market. Read More

Smart thermostats have evolved to optimize comfort and efficiency. You can set temperatures remotely through the manufacturer app whether you are home or hundreds of miles away. And smart sensors add another layer of ingenuity.

These sensors detect humidity, occupancy, and more. And with a multi-room interface, you control temperatures in different rooms throughout your room. Therefore, if you have a gathering in your kitchen, where it could become stuffy with the heat and extra people, the sensors detect this and allow you to make changes without keeping every other room in your home ice cold.

With these things in mind, enter the Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat . It does these things and works with smart home ecosystems to provide convenience and comfort. You could also see a lower energy bill. Our review studies the features, benefits, and drawbacks of this smart thermostat, allowing you to determine if it's a wise option for your home.

Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat $ at Honeywell Like Excellent range when paired with room sensors

Control temperature remotely through the Honeywell app

With advanced motion detection, it can determine when someone walks through a room or stays (sensor needed)

You receive monthly energy usage reports

Geofencing allows the thermostat to set temperatures when you're away

Learns your home's heating and cooling cycles to set temperatures at the proper comfort level Don't Like It does not support integration with the Apple HomeKit

Pricepoint of $200 (with sensor) might be high for some households

At a glance

Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat

Smart thermostat

The Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature remotely through the Honeywell app. Furthermore, the room sensors optimize comfort by detecting humidity and making adjustments to rooms where more people gather.

Features include:

Wi-Fi connectivity (works with 2.4 and 5.0 GHz)

Smart home integration with systems like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Ring, Cortana, and IFTTT

With geofencing, it is able to detect when you are home or away and adjusts to enhance efficiency and comfort

Notifies you when temperatures set are too high or low and when it's time to change air filters

It provides home energy usage reports, helping you find ways to lower consumption

Simple installation with instructions on the Honeywell App

Your utility might give you a rebate for installing it

Works with the Honeywell app to provide unique accessibility when you're in or far away from home

Hardware or software requirements

The thermostat offers guided assistance during installation. How it works is you turn your home's existing thermostat off at the fuse box. Next, remove its cover. It might involve gently pulling at its base or removing screws. This thermostat uses C-wiring. If your thermostat does not have it, there are other options you can do using this guide.

From here, the Honeywell app shows you how to connect everything. However, if you are unsure about installation, you can reach out to a Honeywell specialist, who'll be happy to help.

Moreover, the thermostat allows you to control everything through your home's Wi-Fi connection. Your connection can either be 2.4 GHz or 5.0.

The Honeywell App provides simplicity

Once installed, you'll be able to take advantage of all the thermostat's unique features. Start by becoming familiar with the Honeywell App. The app is free to download through Google Play or Apple App Store. After installing it, the app walks you through the setup. Using your home's Wi-Fi connection, it can detect the T9 in your home.

The home app uses geofencing. It is a nifty tool that notices when you come home or leave for prolonged periods. It is beneficial in that the thermostat can set the temperature higher when you're away, then lower it as you arrive home. In turn, you receive a healthy mix of efficiency and comfort. And you could reduce your energy bills by up to 10%.

The app also sends you notifications when it detects a room is too hot or cold. And if your home's air filters become dirty, it even sends you a reminder to change them.

Smart sensors balance comfort and efficiency

Using the base T9 thermostat alone allows you to control the temperature of your whole house. In saying that, it won't provide the highest level of comfort or efficiency. Some rooms become warmer due to more sunlight exposure, higher occupancy, or they tend to be more humid. It is where these sensors come in handy.

Best of all, the Honeywell T9 Smart Thermostat offers scalability from one to 20 sensors. It makes it suitable for a wide variety of house sizes and floor levels.

Also, once you install the sensors in the rooms you want, you can control them through the Honeywell App or the thermostat's interface. To demonstrate, if you are hosting a game night, you can adjust the temperature in the living room to be cooler to remove the humidity and extra heat.

At the same time, you can keep your bedroom, kitchen, and other areas of your home at a higher temperature. That way, your home's air conditioning unit does not have to work as hard, giving you more efficiency and a lower energy bill.

Compatible with smart home systems

This thermostat pairs with several home systems like Google, Cortana, and Amazon. However, it does not support integration with the Apple HomeKit. For the ones it does integrate with, it offers voice-command capabilities. It adds one more convenience element to optimizing comfort.





Potential security issues

Smart thermostats like the Honeywell Home T9 can be vulnerable to hacking. To mitigate risk, refrain from using the same password for everything, including your Wi-Fi access. That way, it makes it more difficult for hackers to access a backdoor to your internet through hubs like thermostats.

Current pricing

The Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat retails for $169.99 . You can add one room sensor for $199.99 . You can also buy the thermostat with a C-wire adapter for $199.99 .

Customer support

Honeywell provides a support hub on its website, where you can also access how-to videos and troubleshooting. If your problems are more extensive, they even include a list of retailers nationwide carrying their products.

Bottom line

The Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat is a wise addition to your home. And when you pair it with the room sensors, you receive the pinnacle of comfort and efficiency. While the price might be high (the thermostat and one sensor retail for $200), it could be well worth it when factoring in the geofencing, energy audits, and possible energy savings you receive.

Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat FAQ

How long does the warranty last? Honeywell offers a two-year warranty on its T9 Smart Thermostat.

How can it lower my energy bills? When paired with a room sensor, it detects when people stay in one room or pass by to another. From there, the thermostat makes adjustments for rooms occupying more people while keeping other rooms in your home at the same temperature. Because of this focused approach, your home's HVAC will not have to work as hard (provided it is in peak operating condition), resulting in lower energy bills.

What's the difference between the old and new models? The old model did not support up to 20 sensors or have the capability to prioritize multiple rooms. Meanwhile, the new one has both of these abilities and can support the 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi.