HONOR debuts Magic4 smartphones alongside new wearables at MWC 2022

The device maker's new flagships were joined by an updated smartwatch and new earbuds with health tracking and active noise cancellation.

HONOR debuted its new Magic4 series smartphones at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. 

The new units pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with the company's 7th Gen AI Engine, Cortex-X2 CPU Architecture, and built-in 5G support. HONOR claims this will provide 20% faster CPU performance and 30% increased GPU performance over the previous generation.

Both the HONOR Magic4 and Magic4 Pro will include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. 

MWC 2022

All of this hardware will be further enhanced by HONOR's "Turbo Engines," a framework of software features designed to optimize the included hardware across functions such as gaming, power consumption, AI processing and more. 

The larger Magic4 Pro will include a 6.81-inch LTPO display with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate. HONOR did not detail the specs for the smaller Magic4's display. 

Similarly, the manufacturer focused heavily on the Magic4 Pro's Triple Camera array, which includes a 50MP wide-angle shooter, a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera, and a 64MP5 Periscope Telephoto Camera. All three cameras are backed by HONOR's Ultra-Fusion Computational Photography software, which processes imagery to provide "high-definition images in stunning clarity, even when shot from afar."

On the video side of things, HONOR also touted the Magic4 Series' provision of 10-bit Log 4K video recording in 60fps, a first for the industry, the company claims. 

Users taking advantage of these features should be able to top up their batteries quickly thanks to the 100W fast charging included in both devices. The speedy technology can charge the Magic4 Pro's included 4,600mAh battery up to 100% in just 30 minutes, and up to 50% in 15 minutes via the new Wireless HONOR SuperCharge technology built-in. 

Both devices are expected to be available beginning in the second quarter of 2022, with the Magic4 priced at €899 while the HONOR Magic4 Pro will start at €1099. 

Alongside its new flagship smartphones, HONOR also unveiled its new HONOR Watch GS 3, a smartwatch featuring heart rate monitoring, run tracking, and more, in a case inspired by traditional mechanical watches. The HONOR Watch GS 3 is priced at €229, with its launch window expected to be announced at a later date. 

Lastly, the device maker showed off its new HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, a pair of wireless buds with a dual-driver design tailored to create "both rich and delicate sound details and booming bass," as well as built-in health monitoring features and adaptive noise cancellation technology. They will retail for €199 and their launch window will also be revealed sometime down the road. 

