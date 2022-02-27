MWC 2022: HMD Global launches three new affordable Nokia C-series smartphones

HMD Global, owner of the venerable Nokia mobile phone brand, is celebrating 41% year-on-year revenue growth for its smartphone business in 2021, which also saw the company's first full year of operational profitability. At Mobile World Congress (MWC), HMD's headline announcement is three new additions – the Nokia C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd Edition – to its C-series of affordable smartphones.
HMD Global is also expanding its range of Nokia-branded earbuds and headphones, and creating a new services-focused division to capitalise on growth that, the company says, will see services subscriptions hit 1 million during the first half of 2022.
The company has already covered off the US market at CES with five new phones, one of them a 5G device, and launched two new mid-range G-series phones, the G21 and G11, whose key selling points include (claimed) three-day battery life.
These are the new C-series phones, which are all 4G LTE devices running Android 11 (Go edition):
C-series smartphones
Nokia C21 Plus
Network
4G LTE CAT4
OS
Android 11 (Go edition)
CPU
UNISOC SC9863a, octa-core up to 1.6GHz
RAM
2GB, 3GB, 4GB
Storage
32GB, 64GB
MicroSD card
yes
Display
6.5-inch HD+, 20:9, toughened cover glass
Rear cameras
13MP AF + 2MP depth with flash
Front camera
5MP with flash
Connectivity
Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer (G sensor)
Battery
5050mAh (3 days), 4000mAh (2 days)
Charging
10W (5V, 2A)
Ports
Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5mm audio jack
Dimensions
75.9mm x 164.8mm x 8.55mm
Weight
191g (5050mAh), 178g (4000mAh)
SIM slots
2x Nano SIM + MicroSD or 1x Nano SIM + MicroSD
Security
fingerprint sensor, face unlock, 2 years of quarterly security updates
Other
FM radio, IP52 dust/water resistance
Nokia C21
Network
4G LTE CAT4
OS
Android 11 (Go edition)
CPU
UNISOC SC9863a, octa-core up to 1.6GHz
RAM
2GB, 3GB
Storage
32GB, 64GB
MicroSD card
yes
Display
6.5-inch HD+, 20:9, toughened cover glass
Rear cameras
8MP AF with flash
Front camera
5MP with flash
Connectivity
Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer (G sensor)
Battery
3000mAh (1 day)
Charging
5W (5V, 1A)
Ports
Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5mm audio jack
Dimensions
77.9mm x 169.9mm x 8.8mm
Weight
195g
SIM slots
2x Nano SIM + MicroSD or 1x Nano SIM + MicroSD
Security
fingerprint sensor, face unlock, 2 years of quarterly security updates
Other
FM radio
Nokia C2 2nd Edition
Network
4G LTE CAT4
OS
Android 11 (Go edition)
CPU
quad-core 1.5GHz
RAM
1GB, 2GB
Storage
32GB
MicroSD card
yes
Display
5.7-inch FWVGA+ (480 x 960), 18:9
Rear cameras
5MP with flash
Front camera
2MP with flash
Connectivity
Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS
Battery
2400mAh (removable)
Charging
5W (5V, 1A)
Ports
Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5mm audio jack
Dimensions
75.9mm x 153.95mm x 9.55mm
Weight
180g
SIM slots
2x Nano SIM + MicroSD or 1x Nano SIM + MicroSD
Security
face unlock, 2 years of quarterly security updates
Other
FM radio
Points to note on the above specifications include: Micro-USB ports for charging and PC connection (rather than USB-C), a 3.5mm headphone jack and MicroSD storage expansion across the board; two different battery size choices on the C21 Plus (5050mAh and 4000mAh), only the larger of which delivers the headline three days of battery life; an IP52 rating for the C21 Plus; QR code scanning capability built into the C21's rear camera; a description of the C2 2nd Edition as 'super tough' but no mention of any certifications to back this up; and two years of quarterly security updates across the board.
Nokia C-series pricing and availability
Model
RAM / storage
Price
Region
Date
Nokia C21 Plus
2GB/32GB, 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB
from €119
select global markets
April 2022
Nokia C21
2GB/32GB, 3GB/32GB
from €99
select global markets
end of March 2022
Nokia C2 2nd Edition
1GB/32GB, 2GB/32GB
from €79
select global markets
April 2022
Accessories
HMD's new accessories include the Nokia Go Earbuds2 +, which feature environmental noise cancellation, sweat and splash resistance and up to 24 hours of playtime.
The Nokia Go Earbuds2 + come in black and white and are available now in select global markets at €39 (£35.90 in the UK, availability TBA).
There are also new over-ear Nokia Headphones, in both wired and wireless versions:
Both over-ear models also come in black and white. The wired phones are available now in select global markets at €30 (£29.90 in the UK, availability TBA). The wireless phones are available now in select global markets at €49 (£45.90 in the UK, availability TBA).
Services
HMD's 1 million services subscriptions are currently spread over three main products: Connect Pro (IoT connections), Enable Pro (enterprise mobility management) and Softlock (device lock licences). These will now fall under a new HMD Enterprise Division. "Following the creation of the new division, we believe we will be better organised to further grow our offering to more industries, better serve our existing clients, and bring new services to the market," said Janne Lehtosalo, VP of services at HMD Global, in a statement.
