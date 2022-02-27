MWC 2022: HMD Global launches three new affordable Nokia C-series smartphones

As well as a trio of budget phones, HMD unveils new Nokia earbuds and headphones, and creates a new services division.

HMD Global, owner of the venerable Nokia mobile phone brand, is celebrating 41% year-on-year revenue growth for its smartphone business in 2021, which also saw the company's first full year of operational profitability. At Mobile World Congress (MWC), HMD's headline announcement is three new additions – the Nokia C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd Edition – to its C-series of affordable smartphones. 

HMD Global is also expanding its range of Nokia-branded earbuds and headphones, and creating a new services-focused division to capitalise on growth that, the company says, will see services subscriptions hit 1 million during the first half of 2022. 

The company has already covered off the US market at CES with five new phones, one of them a 5G device, and launched two new mid-range G-series phones, the G21 and G11, whose key selling points include (claimed) three-day battery life.

These are the new C-series phones, which are all 4G LTE devices running Android 11 (Go edition):  

C-series smartphones

Nokia C21 Plus

nokia-c21-plus.jpg

Nokia C21 Plus

 Image: HMD Global

Network

4G LTE CAT4

OS

Android 11 (Go edition)

CPU

UNISOC SC9863a, octa-core up to 1.6GHz

RAM

2GB, 3GB, 4GB

Storage

32GB, 64GB

MicroSD card  

yes

Display

6.5-inch HD+, 20:9, toughened cover glass

Rear cameras

13MP AF + 2MP depth with flash

Front camera  

5MP with flash

Connectivity

Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer (G sensor)

Battery

5050mAh (3 days), 4000mAh (2 days)

Charging

10W (5V, 2A)

Ports

Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5mm audio jack

Dimensions

75.9mm x 164.8mm x 8.55mm

Weight

191g (5050mAh), 178g (4000mAh)

SIM slots

2x Nano SIM + MicroSD or 1x Nano SIM + MicroSD

Security

fingerprint sensor, face unlock, 2 years of quarterly security updates

Other

FM radio, IP52 dust/water resistance

Nokia C21

nokia-c21.jpg

Nokia C21

 Inage: HMD Global

Network

4G LTE CAT4

OS

Android 11 (Go edition)

CPU

UNISOC SC9863a, octa-core up to 1.6GHz

RAM

2GB, 3GB

Storage

32GB, 64GB

MicroSD card

yes

Display

6.5-inch HD+, 20:9, toughened cover glass

Rear cameras

8MP AF with flash

Front camera

5MP with flash

Connectivity

Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/AGPS, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer (G sensor)

Battery

3000mAh (1 day)

Charging

5W (5V, 1A)

Ports

Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5mm audio jack

Dimensions

77.9mm x 169.9mm x 8.8mm

Weight

195g  

SIM slots

2x Nano SIM + MicroSD or 1x Nano SIM + MicroSD  

Security

fingerprint sensor, face unlock, 2 years of quarterly security updates  

Other

FM radio  

Nokia C2 2nd Edition

nokia-c2-2nd-edition.jpg

Nokia C2 2nd Edition

 Image: HMD Global

Network

4G LTE CAT4

OS

Android 11 (Go edition)

CPU

quad-core 1.5GHz  

RAM

1GB, 2GB

Storage

32GB

MicroSD card

yes

Display

5.7-inch FWVGA+ (480 x 960), 18:9

Rear cameras

5MP with flash

Front camera

2MP with flash

Connectivity

Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS

Battery

2400mAh (removable)

Charging

5W (5V, 1A)

Ports

Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5mm audio jack

Dimensions

75.9mm x 153.95mm x 9.55mm

Weight

180g

SIM slots

2x Nano SIM + MicroSD or 1x Nano SIM + MicroSD

Security

face unlock, 2 years of quarterly security updates  

Other

FM radio

Points to note on the above specifications include: Micro-USB ports for charging and PC connection (rather than USB-C), a 3.5mm headphone jack and MicroSD storage expansion across the board; two different battery size choices on the C21 Plus (5050mAh and 4000mAh), only the larger of which delivers the headline three days of battery life; an IP52 rating for the C21 Plus; QR code scanning capability built into the C21's rear camera; a description of the C2 2nd Edition as 'super tough' but no mention of any certifications to back this up; and two years of quarterly security updates across the board.

Nokia C-series pricing and availability 

Model

RAM / storage

Price

Region

Date

Nokia C21 Plus   

2GB/32GB, 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB   

from €119  

select global markets  

April 2022

Nokia C21  

2GB/32GB, 3GB/32GB   

from €99  

select global markets  

end of March 2022  

Nokia C2 2nd Edition  

1GB/32GB, 2GB/32GB   

from €79  

select global markets  

April 2022  

Accessories

HMD's new accessories include the Nokia Go Earbuds2 +, which feature environmental noise cancellation, sweat and splash resistance and up to 24 hours of playtime. 

nokia-go-earbuds-2.jpg

Nokia Go Earbuds2 +

 Image: HMD Global  

The Nokia Go Earbuds2 + come in black and white and are available now in select global markets at €39 (£35.90 in the UK, availability TBA).

There are also new over-ear Nokia Headphones, in both wired and wireless versions:

nokia-headphones.jpg

Nokia Wired Headphones and Nokia Wireless Headphones.

 Images: HMD Global

Both over-ear models also come in black and white. The wired phones are available now in select global markets at €30 (£29.90 in the UK, availability TBA). The wireless phones are available now in select global markets at €49 (£45.90 in the UK, availability TBA). 

Services

HMD's 1 million services subscriptions are currently spread over three main products: Connect Pro (IoT connections), Enable Pro (enterprise mobility management) and Softlock (device lock licences). These will now fall under a new HMD Enterprise Division. "Following the creation of the new division, we believe we will be better organised to further grow our offering to more industries, better serve our existing clients, and bring new services to the market," said Janne Lehtosalo, VP of services at HMD Global, in a statement.

MWC 2022

