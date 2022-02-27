MWC 2022: Samsung's new Galaxy Book2 includes a laptop for everyone

Image: Samsung

Samsung announced on Sunday that four new laptops will soon join the company's mobile computing portfolio.

Computers aren't a new market for Samsung, as the Korean company has released several Galaxy Book laptops during the past couple of years. In fact, I recently reviewed the Galaxy Book Odyssey, a laptop that I found offers equal parts work and play. But an updated Odyssey isn't what Samsung unveiled from Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 360, and Galaxy Book2 Business. The first two models will be available to preorder starting March 18, with a full launch on April 1. Samsung wasn't ready to announce specific launch details for the Galaxy Book2 Business but did say it'd launch in April in select markets.

For 2022, Samsung said it's focusing its efforts on improving mobility, performance, and seamless continuity on its Galaxy Book2 product lineup. All four models check all the boxes to be considered a portable laptop, with the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and the Pro coming with either 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch display sizes, and a maximum weight of 3.06-pounds for the larger Pro 360. The Galaxy Book2 360 has a 13.3-inch display, while the Galaxy Book2 Business has a 14-inch screen and is the heaviest out of all four models at 3.31-pounds.

The consumer models all come with a Super AMOLED FHD display which should look crisp and vibrant. They all run Windows 11 Home out of the box and are powered by one of Intel's 12th Generation Core i5 or i7 processors. You'll be able to configure your own build to include 8GB or 16GB of memory, with storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB for the Pro models, while the standard Galaxy Book2 360 will forgo the 1TB storage offering.

The rest of the build has all of the modern tech you'd expect from a high-end laptop in 2022. You'll get a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port on each model, at least one USB-C port, and a microSD card reader. Samsung also upgraded the webcam across the Galaxy Book2 line to a 1080p camera; a welcome addition by any measure.

The Pro models will have upgraded security features, according to Samsung. Through a combination of hardware and software security features, Samsung says the Pro models meet Microsoft's "secured-core PC" requirements to protect your personal information, including your fingerprint which can be used to unlock the laptop.

As far as battery life and charging are concerned, Samsung says that you should get around 21 hours of use on a single charge. And when the laptop does run out of power, you'll be able to use a 65W USB-C fast charger to provide 40% of a charge in 30 minutes. Both Galaxy Book2 360 models will come with an S Pen stylus in the box.

You can preorder the Galaxy Book2 Pro and Galaxy Book2 Pro 36 starting March 18, with deliveries slated for April 1. The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will start at $1,249, the Galaxy Book2 Pro will start at $1,049. The Galaxy Book2 360 will start at $899 and will be available starting April 1.