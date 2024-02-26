How accessing ChatGPT on Android is about to get easier

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

ChatGPT can help with on-the-go tasks such as writing quick texts, emails, and more. To make getting its assistance on your phone easier, ChatGPT is reportedly rolling out a new widget for Android users.

On Friday, Android OS expert Mishaal Rahman spotted that Android has a home screen widget with shortcuts for entering a text, image, or voice prompt or starting conversation mode, as seen in the image below.

According to Rahman, the feature is available in the 1.2024.052 version of the app. However in our testing (as well as The Verge's), despite having the latest app version, the widget is not an option.

This is likely because the latest version of the app available on the app store is lower than the one Rahman shared within his X post, signaling that the widget noticed by Rahman may be a beta feature that is still pending public rollout.

Accessing the chatbot on your Android smartphone is still pretty simple via the ChatGPT app, which provides users with a shortcut, bypassing having to go on the browser and sign in every time you want ChatGPT's assistance.

If you don't want to wait for the ChatGPT widget to roll out, you can also download the Bing app and add the Bing widget to your home screen, which gives you access to Copilot, Microsoft's AI chatbot which has proven to be a worthy rival to ChatGPT.