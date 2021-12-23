Why you can trust ZDNet
Our recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We may earn a commission when you purchase a product through our links. This helps support our work but does not influence what we write about or the price you pay. Our editors thoroughly review and fact check every article. Our process

‘ZDNet Recommends’ What exactly does that mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of YOU, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form

Close

iPhone 14: How Apple could supercharge iPhone sales in 2022

When in doubt, redesign. But I'm expecting Apple to go further by capitalizing on the success of the Silicon M1 brand.

iPad Pro (2021) review: The power of M1
Watch Now

In 2021, Apple finally gave iPhone users what they want.

For years, iPhone users have been asking for one thing: an iPhone with a better battery life. The iPhone 13 delivered on this.

ZDNet Recommends

The best iPhone in 2021

The best iPhone in 2021

You can now find iPhone models directly from Apple ranging from $399 up to $1,599.

Read More

As someone who has been an iPhone Pro Max user since the Pro Max line was released, the iPhone 13 Pro Max offers significant and noticeable battery life improvements. And that's a key: noticeable. In previous years Apple has talked about improved battery life in vague terms, and what they delivered was similarly vague. You could see and feel small improvements if you looked closely enough, but battery life felt the same in day-to-day usage. 

From talking to both prospective buyers and those who already made the leap to the 13, better battery life topped the list of reasons for wanting one (along with, "I just want the latest and greatest").

iPhone 13 sales have, despite everything, been buoyant. The limiting factor is not demand -- it's availability due to supply chain constraints.

But battery life increases by hours are rare. And iPhone refreshes come yearly, which presents a dilemma for Apple.

What to do with the iPhone 14?

It's a bit early to speculate with any degree of accuracy on what will come in fall 2022, but following 13 is going to be a challenge. So, what might Apple do?

When in doubt, redesign. It's a visual indication of the revolutionary step forward, even if things on the inside point to an evolutionary step. It's a cheap trick, but it works.

But I'm expecting Apple to go further: I'm expecting Apple to capitalize on the success of the Apple Silicon M1 brand.

Apple's transition away from Intel has revitalized the Mac lineup in a way that we haven't seen since Apple moved to Intel. This is why I'm fully expecting Apple to adopt the Apple Silicon M1 branding for the iPhone chip in 2022. 

But what will this mean?

Well, a superficial branding would mean slapping the logo on whatever the next-gen A-series process is going to be. The A-series Bionic brand feels cumbersome and unwieldy, and it would be a good time to drop it.

But it could go beyond just branding.

Apple has made huge leaps forward with Apple Silicon. Shifting the iPad Pro over to the M1 chip has also given Apple data on how the chip performs in a mobile environment -- specifically, data on delivering performance when it's needed while not destroying battery life. [See:  M1-powered iPad Pro ]

It's the perfect testing ground before plugging the chip into the iPhone.

Moving over to M1 (or whatever follow-up Apple has in store) would not only bring the iPhone chip branding in line with that of the Mac and iPad Pro, but it would also create a lifeline to new benefits and improvements.

Maybe even more battery life.

Because that' what users really want!

More iPhone

Apple | Mobility | Smartphones | Hardware | Reviews | iOS

Related