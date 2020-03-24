Setting up the ultimate home office: Picking and choosing the best gear

We're entering a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Entire cities and states are shut down and workers have been sent home from most jobs. Those who are fortunate enough to resume work from home are scrambling to set up functional home offices.

Many of us at ZDNet have worked from home for years. I moved out of my office in early 2002 and have worked from home ever since. We have a lot of experience not only in the migration to working from home but what it takes to set up an optimal working environment. In the past few weeks, I've shared a build that should get you a functional office for under $300 and a more comprehensive build that provides a rather optimized home office for under $1,000.

This article raises the bar. Rather than trying to keep the budget under $1,000, I picked items that I believe can truly optimize productivity. This article is meant either for someone who can afford a more aggressive purchase or for someone already working at home part-time who needs to upgrade to be able to work at home full time. There are definitely more expensive options out there, and there are less expensive. What's presented here are really good options that should serve you during these trying times.

Disclosure: ZDNet may earn an affiliate commission from some of the products featured on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

A year of Amazon Prime for $119 Save big bucks on free shipping (especially for heavy items) David Grober In our super-functional home office for $1,000 build, I recommended you buy a month of Amazon Prime to save on shipping. But given we may be working from home for a long time, I recommend you do what I've done pretty much ever since Prime existed: Buy the year plan for $119. We'll start off again by saying you'll save a tremendous amount on shipping, although delivery times in these days of pandemic are stretched out a bit. Beyond that, you also get access to Amazon's excellent Prime Video service, which includes a lot of exclusive programming that's outstanding (the new season of The Expanse, The Man in the High Castle, Good Omens, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and more). View Now at Amazon

Series A U-Shaped Desk for $1,200 A capable desk/credenza with lots of room for monitors and more Bush Business Furniture Let's face it. A desk is a very personal purchase. While I'm sure very wealthy folk buy all sorts of custom furniture and spend mightily for it, this desk is a good choice for a serious home worker with a little spare cash. I chose it specifically for the U-shape, which will allow you to sit and ring monitors around you. I like desks that wrap around you more than L-shaped desks because I don't like sitting in the corner to see all my screens. If I were buying this desk, I wouldn't install the hutch on top. Instead, I'd put it behind the desk as a credenza. Last year, I built a cheap credenza out of a piece of wood and four file boxes, and I found that having that extra desk space did wonders to remove clutter from my actual working space. Highly recommended. Plus this hutch-as-credenza gives you extra storage space in the cabinets as well as under them. View Now at Amazon

LG Curved UltraWide WQHD IPS Monitor for $554 A curved monitor for extra working space without bezels LG I bought a whole new computer and updated my entire desk setup just so I could run this monitor's 2018 predecessor. It's what I'm using now, and without a doubt, it has been a huge productivity booster. The ultra-wide screen gives me room for three full-sized windows without a bezel or having to twist my head. Right now, I'm typing in the middle window, I have a web browser in my left window, and my notes for this article in the right window. The slight curve makes it. It took about a week to get used to at first, but it makes the screen easier to read and reduces eye strain. I still use additional monitors, but they're good for secondary information and work. I can use this main curved screen and see what I need without straining my neck. My ultrawide monitor was probably the most useful and valuable tech purchase I've made in the past few years. View Now at Amazon

LG 27-inch 4K UHD LED Monitor for $397 Multiply your productivity with a second monitor LG Let me be clear. If I had the desk space, I'd buy three of the ultrawide monitors I just recommended and put one in the middle, and one on each side. The desk I've spec'd out for you above will support all three ultrawides, which is one of the reasons I suggested it. If you don't have that much desk space, this LG 27-inch will work just fine. It uses the same monitor stand (although silver instead of black -- sorry!), so you'll be able to perfectly align the monitors at the same height. I personally use a 27-inch next to my ultrawide and it makes for very productive experience. View Now at Amazon

Bose Companion 20 Speaker System for $240 Sublime sound for your computer Bose Unfortunately, neither of the two monitors I recommended also include built-in speakers. Even if they did, though, monitor sound is often less enjoyable than sound that comes from a dedicated set of speakers. These Bose speakers are spectacular. There is also a subwoofer you can add, but these take up little desk space, have a nice control puck, and provide excellent tone and clarity. If you're working from home, you shouldn't be worrying about game sound, but some nice That's It! by Preservation Hall Jazz Band in the background on Spotify can make working from home much more pleasant. View Now at Amazon

Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard for $100 Switch between three computers in an instant Logitech This is the same keyboard I recommended in our super-functional home office for $1,000 build. It's just that perfect for the job. I thought about recommending a gaming keyboard or one with traditional key travel, but the features of the MX Keys can be so valuable to productivity that I just gotta go with it. This particular keyboard is illuminated, has a full numerical keypad, and is labeled so it's fully functional whether you're a Windows, Linux, or Mac user. One of the most valuable features of this keyboard (and the ones I have here at my home office) is the ability to switch between different machines. This allows you to have multiple machines and use only one keyboard and mouse (the mouse I'm about to recommend also supports multiple machines). View Now at Amazon

Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse for $68 A super-comfortable performance mouse Logitech We'll stay on the Logitech train for a little while longer as we look at our ultimate mouse recommendation. As with the keyboard, we're avoiding much more expensive mice specifically designed for gaming. Instead, we're presenting you with a pointing solution that can help protect your hands and wrists, while increasing productivity at the same time. Like the keyboard, it can connect to multiple machines. It's also got a variety of programmable function buttons, and -- most important, it's comfortable. View Now at Amazon

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for $280 Reduce cable fatigue Kensington We're assuming you're starting your work-at-home journey using a laptop, simply because most folks buy laptops. If that's you, then this is a must-have product. While you're not likely to be traveling with your laptop during the pandemic, you may want to take it outside or into your living room. When you get back to your desk, you're going to want to plug it back into all your goodies. This docking station makes that easy. We like that this dock is compatible with Windows and Mac laptops, supports three 4K output devices (if your laptop can handle it), has a gigabit Ethernet port, has a bunch of both USB C and USB 3.0 ports, as well as SD card ports for your camera, drone, or 3D printer. View Now at Amazon

HP Color LaserJet Pro M479fdw for $449 Fast color printing, copying, and scanning HP For our recommended printer, we reached into our upcoming "best of laser printers 2020" article and pulled out this little winner from HP. In terms of specs, this is an all-in-one color printer with a raft of HP security features, workflow automation options, 28 page per minute speeds, a 250-sheet input tray, an automatic document feeder, and 2-pass scanning, all for under $500. Also: Best inkjet printers for business in 2020 We like the speed, the connectivity options, and even the look of this thing. If you're looking for a printer that's robust, can handle pretty much anything you throw at it from your home office, and can last a long time on a single cartridge, this is your printer. Plus, it offers Dash Replenishment from Amazon as an option, so you don't even need to lift a finger as your cartridge gets low. The printer will automatically order another one from Amazon. View Now at Amazon

3M PELTOR X5A Noise Protection for $32 Keep the noise out 3M These are the exact same ear muffs that I recommended in my "super-functional home office for $1,000" article. There's a reason for that: These have been battle-tested. I know they help when all hell is breaking out around you. I know that deadline projects can be completed while wearing these. I'd rather recommend something I know for sure can do the job than find you some other contender. Now, to a question asked by some readers: why didn't I recommend noise-canceling headphones? The answer is simple. Noise-canceling headphones don't cancel noise. They block outside noise so you can hear the noise coming from the headphones. But if you want to work in peace, if you don't want some background music, if you need to concentrate, then these will be your best friends. That said, don't sweat it. I'm going to recommend some amazing headphones lower down in this article. View Now at Amazon

Blue Yeticaster Professional Broadcast Bundle for $186 This is what you want for webcasts and teleconferencing Blue The Blue Yeti mic has been around for years, and there's a reason it's so popular: It does the job. I have a Blue Yeti on my desk, and I've used it to speak to audiences around the world, as well as in phone meetings and teleconferences. This kit solves a problem I had for a long time. I bought the Blue Yeti on a stand, but it wound up blocking my monitor all the time. A good extended arm will move the mic out of your way until you need it and then position it just perfect for a quality broadcast. I also recommend you spend the extra ten bucks and get a pop filter. Don't get one of those foam mic covers. They won't prevent the popping that you're going to generate in conference calls. But a pop filter, placed just in front of the mic, will clear up those sound problems once and for all. View Now at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $349 Noise-cancelling headphones for when you want tunes or need to talk Bose I know I said you needed noise protection ear muffs instead of noise-cancelling headphones, but why not have both? You're going to need some kind of earphones or earbuds if you're going to be in a lot of conference Skype or Zoom calls. And, if you happen to be playing some Parliament Funkadelic on Spotify while working, these are amazing cans. Not only is the sound quality amazing, but the set comes with Alexa built in. They do have a mic, but I recommend you choose a large pro mic for work-related conferencing activities. That said, if you want a great set of headphones, you can't go wrong with our second Bose recommendation today. View Now at Amazon

CyberPower CP1500AVRLCD UPS for $150 Because having your 'puter blow up in a power surge sucks CyberPower Trust me on this. Been there. Woke up to that. The power back in Florida was terrible. Here in Oregon, it's a little more predictable and reliable. But in Florida, a small gust of wind would alternately knock out the power or make it surge. The regular big storms we had would do far more. So one day, we woke up to discover that all of our gear was off. There wasn't the usual beeping coming from UPS devices to tell you they were on battery power. We just couldn't turn on the entertainment system, all the servers were down, and so were our computers. By the process of elimination, we finally figured out that all our UPSs died overnight from what was apparently a massive spike in our electrical line. While I sure didn't enjoy replacing and repairing those UPSs, the cost in my much more expensive work gear -- had they not done their jobs -- would have been devastating. I have this model and it's been protecting me (without dying) for quite some time. It's solid and reliable and, for what it's worth, Amazon tells me I've purchased it three times. View Now at Amazon

Echo Show with 10.1-inch screen for $229 All the Alexa, with a scren Amazon Last summer, I took my Alexa off my desk and gave it to my wife. I figured, hey, I have a computer, I have SIri, I don't really need an Alexa on my desk. I was wrong. I truly missed having it on my desk. I realized that I use Alexa's ability to answer questions a lot when working, whether that's calculating out a math problem, setting a time, answering a question, or even spelling out a word. While you could get away with an Echo Dot, the Echo Show could be a big help. It shows answers on screen, which makes it easy to glance over and enter information into a project or a report. It can also play YouTube videos, show you what's on a connected camera, and play tunes. Plus, if you can also do video conferencing across two Echo Shows, so that's a bonus. Once you get past the idea that something's listening to you all the time, it's a big help. Pro tip: If you're having a confidential or classified conversation at "work," which is now your desk at home, you may want to consider muting Alexa's ability to listen or even power her off. I don't think there's any problem there, but some organizations take confidentiality very, very seriously. Oh, and do yourself a favor. Don't ask for a cookie recipe like the one shown in the promo image above. It'll be very distracting. View Now at Amazon

Depending on your work style, there are many other items that could help you out. Because I do so many broadcast and DIY projects, I have a mixer, a sound interface, all sorts of audio and video control surfaces, a green screen, and a bunch of 3D printers. In future articles, I'll go into how to trick out some of the video options.

SPECIAL FEATURE: Coronavirus: Business and technology in a pandemic

If you're interested in a 3D printer, check out my guide to 3D printers. About half of them were meant for shared office use, but there are a number of great machines on that list you can bring into your home.

Beyond that, all I can say is stay safe. We're all in this together and I think I can speak for all of us here at ZDNet when I say I wish you all the best in these trying times. If you're working from home or trying to make it work and have questions, feel free to post below. If you've got yourself successfully set up, let us know below how you're doing and what you did to make it work.

Hang in there, folks!

You can follow my day-to-day project updates on social media. Be sure to follow me on Twitter at @DavidGewirtz, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, on Instagram at Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz, and on YouTube at YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.