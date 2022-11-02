How to change filters on your DJI Mini 3 Pro without breaking your drone

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The DJI Mini 3 Pro is an amazing drone. It's a sub-250g flying marvel with a 4K HDR camera and close to half an hour of battery life, which packs down small for all your adventures.
The camera might be small, but it's very capable. And it can be made even better by the addition of filters. There are neutral density (ND) filters that act like sunglasses for your drone, allowing you to capture cinematic shots or take amazing long exposure photos, or there are wide-angle lens that allow you to capture even more of the scene.
Also: The 5 best surveillance drones
But fitting filters is fiddly, and the camera is relatively fragile, so it's a good idea to take things slowly and carefully.
And to know what you're doing.
I've heard from quite a few Mini 3 Pro owners who have found this difficult. Some have also given up, fearful that they might break the camera.
First, turn the drone off. You can can change the filters with the drone on (or even running), but it's not recommended.
Next thing you need to know is what part of the camera you're removing. A big mistake that many do is think that they're trying to remove this bit below.
Remove this bit by twisting it off in a counterclockwise direction.
The best way is to use one hand to hold the camera and use the other hand to grab the filter housing. Then, you gently twist counterclockwise just a few degrees, and off it comes.
The bigger your hands and fingers, the trickier this is. See the images below for how to twist the filter housing off.
To refit a filter (or the lens protector that ships with the drone), line up the filter with the camera body.
Once it's lined up, gently twist the filter clockwise, wait for the subtle click, and you're done.
Always refit the gimbal cover when the drone is not in use -- this protects the camera and gimbal from damage.
Oh, and I like to keep the props safe and out of the way using a prop holder. This makes packing the drone away a lot easier. This Skyreat Mini 3 Pro RC Propeller Holder is one of the best $11 drone accessories you can buy.