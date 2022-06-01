How to change your default apps on Android 12

A default app is the one you'd like your operating system to use to open certain files or links. Understandably, out of the box, Android defaults to Google applications. For instance, the default web browser for Android is Chrome. But what if you'd rather use a more secure or customizable browser as your default? Or maybe you have a Samsung phone, and Bixby is set as the default Digital Assistant App. What do you do to change this?
It's quite simple.
With Android, you can configure the following default apps:
Although this won't be an issue for those who are content using the shipped default apps, those who install non-Google applications (such as the Firefox web browser and the Signal message app), or those who have a Samsung phone and do not want to use Bixby as their digital assistant will very likely want to change the default app.
This also applies to anyone who might have installed a third-party home screen launcher (such as Nova Launcher).
If that sounds like you, keep reading and learn how to set the default apps on Android 12. Don't worry; this process isn't even remotely challenging, and should something go awry, it's very easy to revert to the original default.
With that said, let's change some default apps.
Open your App Drawer, locate the Settings application, and tap the entry (Figure 1).
Within the Settings window, tap Apps and then tap Default Apps under General (Figure 2).
Let's say you've installed the Firefox web browser and want to set it as your default. To do that, tap the Browser App entry (Figure 3).
From the list of installed browsers (you probably won't have as many as I do), tap Firefox to set it as your default (Figure 4).
Tap the back button (left-pointing arrow) or swipe to the left (if you have Gesture-based navigation enabled) to return to the Default Apps listing, where you can set the defaults for other apps.
I have to add this simply because the world in which we live is filled with malicious applications. Always use caution when installing applications. I limit the applications installed on my devices only to those I absolutely trust and need.
Just because you can change the default doesn't mean you should. Don't get me wrong, changing the web browser default (to a known commodity such as Firefox, Opera, Vivaldi, or Brave) is perfectly safe. However, make sure to use a measure of caution with all the other defaults.
And that's all there is to change the default applications in Android 12. Enjoy that flexibility.