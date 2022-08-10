How to collaborate with an Apple Pages document via iCloud

I use Apple Pages when collaborating on fiction with my editor and publisher. Not only does Apple Pages make it easy to work through edits, but it's also a very reliable tool for the task. In my years of working with Pages (collaborating on full-length novels), I've not once experienced a problem. And given how easy it is to enable the collaboration feature, I find this to be a tool that anyone can use for their collaborative efforts.
Let me show you how easy it is to use the Collaboration feature found in Apple Pages. Not only is the app free, but the feature is also built in (so you don't have to install any extra software).
The only things you'll need to make this work are a running instance of MacOS (which includes the iWork office suite), and an iCloud account. Without an iCloud account, you cannot use the collaboration feature. So, before you continue, make sure you have an iCloud account and can log in to it.
I'll be demonstrating on a MacBook Pro running MacOS Monterey.
Before you can collaborate on a Pages document, you must first enable iCloud Collaboration. To do that, follow these steps.
Open System Preferences by clicking the Apple button in the top left corner of your desktop, and click System Preferences. In the resulting window, click Apple ID > iCloud Drive > Options (Figure 1).
In the next window (Figure 2), click the check box for Pages and then click Done. Close System Preferences.
The first thing you must do is open the Pages document that will be shared with your collaborators. Once you have the document open, you should see the Collaborate button at the top of the window (Figure 3).
Click Collaborate and you'll be informed the document must be moved to iCloud before you can collaborate (Figure 4).
Click Move to iCloud and then, when prompted, click Continue to enable Track Changes (Figure 5).
Click Continue and a new window will appear (Figure 6), where you can configure access control for the document.
Make sure to configure both the Who Can Access and Permission options. Here, you also decide how to share the document with your collaborators. Choose Email, Messages, Copy Link, AirDrop, or Twitter.
Depending on the sharing method you choose, you'll either open Apple Mail, Messages, AirDrop, or Twitter, or you'll copy the link to the file to your clipboard. Make your selection and click Share, at which point the document will be activated for sharing. Whoever is the recipient of the link will then be able to access the file either from within iCloud (if Pages isn't available on their OS) or directly from within Apple Pages.
When you're finished collaborating on the document, you should disable the sharing feature -- otherwise those who have been given access to the document can continue using it, which you won't want when the document is done. To stop sharing, simply click the Collaboration button, and in the resulting popup (Figure 7), click Stop Sharing.
And that's all there is to collaborating with Apple Pages. This is a great feature when you need to work with others and want to retain a document within the Apple ecosystem.