How to delete apps on a MacBook in 3 steps

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Out with the old, in with the new. If you've recently decided to clear out some extra space or you finally went through your credit card statement and canceled those subscriptions you'd forgotten about, then you may be wondering how to delete those apps from your MacBook.
The truth is that deleting apps in MacOS is as easy as 1, 2, 3, literally. Just three steps separate you from more disk space on your computer. Here's how you can delete those unwanted apps from your MacBook.
Also: I put the Apple Watch Ultra through a Tough Mudder. Here's how it held up
Go to the dock and click on the Launchpad icon or access Launchpad via the Applications folder.
Find the app you want to delete and click and hold it, much like you would press and hold on your phone to make the apps jiggle.
You can also press Option (the ⌥ key) to make the apps jiggle. When you do this, you have to keep the key pressed while you click on the delete button. The apps will only jiggle while the Option key is pressed.
The apps that can be deleted will have a Delete (X) button on the top left corner of the app icon. Click on the Delete button.
Once you click on the X or Delete button at the top left corner, a message will pop up asking you to confirm if you want to delete it. Click on Delete to confirm.
If you can't delete an app from the Launchpad, you can try using Finder to remove it. Only the apps that were downloaded on the App Store can be deleted from Launchpad. Here's what you can try:
Also: Here's how to delete apps on an iPhone
If you can't find the application you're looking for in the Launchpad, go to the Applications folder in Finder. Alternatively, you can use Spotlight to search for an app by pressing Command (the ⌘ key) and the spacebar. Once you find the app through Spotlight, you can press and hold the Command key again, then double-click on the app; this will show the app in the Applications folder.
Simply deleting an app will not cancel any membership or subscription you may have on it. If you got a subscription when you got an app through the App Store, then you can cancel it by following these steps: