How to enable Chrome's new secret Read Later feature

The latest version of the Google Chrome browser, v86, released earlier this month, contains a secret Read Later feature reminiscent of the old Set Aside function from the classic Microsoft Edge browser and the current Pocket integration from Firefox.

As its name hints, Read Later works by allowing users to save a tab to be read at a later date.

The feature is not enabled by default, but users must enable it by activating a Chrome flag:

chrome://flags/#read-later

Image: ZDNet

Once enabled, a new option will be added to the Chrome tab right-click menu.

Image: ZDNet

Once selected, this option closes the tab and adds the tab link to a bookmarks folders called "Reading list."

If the Chrome bookmarks bar is activated, this folder can be accessed via a button on the bookmarks bar's right side, named "Reading list."

Once pressed, a dropdown list shows all the tabs that have been set aside, along with the tabs that have already been read.

Image: ZDNet

Features like Read Later are just one of the many Easter eggs Google has hidden inside Chrome.

Other useful Chrome features hidden behind flags also include a hidden Reader Mode, akin to the one found in Firefox and Opera. See here for additional details about the Chrome Reader Mode.