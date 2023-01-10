How to install Kali Linux on Apple Silicon Macs

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
I've had messages from a number of people asking me for information on how to install Kali Linux on Macs running the M1 and M2 Apple Silicon chips.
On the face of it, I thought it would be simple -- install virtualization software onto the Mac, download a Kali Linux installer, and install it into a virtualized system on the Mac.
Yeah, as it turns out, it's not that easy.
I tried a number of different virtualization platforms, and messed around with a lot of settings before I finally got it to install.
Kali Linux is an advanced penetration testing Linux distribution used for penetration testing, digital forensics, ethical hacking, and network security audits.
Here's what you need
This is the easy bit. Install it using all the default settings.
You do this by clicking on Create a New Virtual Machine, and then select Virtualize.
From the list of operating systems, choose Other, then click Browse… and find your Kali Linux installer that you downloaded earlier.
Once selected, click Continue, and I bring the Memory slider to 2048MB. You can assign more, but I find 2GB to be more than enough.
As for storage, I find that 32GB is more than ample for Kali Linux.
Once you get to the Summary page, give the virtual machine a name, check the box next to Open VM Settings, and click Save.
There's one tweak you need to do on the settings panel. In the left-hand pane, click on New… and select Serial, and then click Save. This will add a terminal window to allow you to install Kali Linux properly.
Click the big play button to fire up the machine and kick off the installer. You'll notice two windows pop up, you want to work in the Terminal 1 window (the other window will do blank, which is the problem people seem to be having).
Select Install and work your way through the Kali Linux install process.
A couple of points:
Once the installer is done, close the terminal window and the window for the virtual machine, and carry out two tweaks.
And you're done!