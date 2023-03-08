How to install Linux on an old laptop

Elena Popova/Getty Images

Linux has been my primary operating system since 1997. When I first started using the open-source OS, it was not easy. There was a lot of command line work to do and keeping my 33.6k modem online was a nightmare. With some serious persistence, I made it work and eventually made a career out of covering Linux and open-source software.

Back in those days, installing Linux on a laptop was something only the most skilled users could pull off. The problem was (at the time) Linux didn't have a great deal of support for things like Wi-Fi cards, sound, and video. Because of that, it was pretty hit-and-miss. You might try to install your favorite Linux distribution, only to find out it didn't support your video card. Try a different distribution that did support your video card, but not your sound card. If you were really good with the command line, you could install firmware for the hardware to get it running.

Eventually, Linux caught up to the competition until it found support for most hardware (save for maybe cutting edge graphics and some newer peripherals). Even then, the Linux community has been doing a great job of keeping pace with the likes of Windows and MacOS.

And so, if you have a laptop that was built within, say, the last 10 years, you shouldn't have any problem installing Linux on it.

But how? Let me show you just how easy it is.

How Linux can revive your aging laptop

The first thing to keep in mind is that we're going to wipe away the current operating system on your laptop. Because of that, make sure you've saved every file and directory that you want to keep onto an SD card or external hard drive. If you don't have either of those things, upload those files to a cloud storage account.

Once you've backed up all the data you need to keep, you're ready to install.

Requirements

To make this work, you'll need the following:

A laptop that was made within the last decade.

A bootable Linux USB drive

I'm going to demonstrate by installing the daily release of Ubuntu Desktop, which means it uses the new installer that will debut with Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) that will be released April, 2023.

That's it. Let's make it happen.

1. Insert your bootable Linux USB drive Insert your bootable Linux USB drive into a USB port on the computer and power on the laptop. If your machine doesn't immediately boot to the USB drive, you'll have to reboot the computer, access the boot menu (how this is done will depend on the make and model of the laptop, so you'll have to google it), and select the USB as the boot option. During the boot process, the first thing you must do is select Try or Install Ubuntu and hit Enter on your keyboard.

Once Ubuntu 23.04 is out of beta, this screen may not appear during the installation. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

2. Select your install language Once the GUI installer opens, select the language you want to use for the installation and click Continue.

This is the language that will be used during the installation process. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

3. Select Install You will be prompted a second time to either Try Ubuntu or Install Ubuntu. If you click Try Ubuntu, you can test out Ubuntu without making any changes to your hard drive. This is what's known as a Live Linux distribution where everything runs from RAM. Select Install Ubuntu and click Continue.

You can either Try Ubuntu or Install Ubuntu. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

4. Keyboard layout The installer should automatically detect your keyboard and language. If not, select both from the lists and click Continue.

Selecting your keyboard layout for Ubuntu 23.04 Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

In my instance, I'm working with a virtual machine (so I can take screenshots). Since you're working on a laptop, make sure to select your wireless network and, when prompted, type the password for the network and click Continue.

If you're using a laptop, you'll want to connect to a wireless network. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

6. Select your installation type In the next window, you can choose from a Normal or Minimal installation, as well as select (optionally) to install third-party software, and download and install codecs to support various media formats. I would highly recommend you go with a Normal installation and select both options before clicking Continue.

Select your installation type here. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

7. Erase the disk In the next window, select Erase disk and install Ubuntu, and click Continue.

There's no turning back after this point. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

8. Start the installation In the next window, click Start Installing to begin the process.

The interactive portion of the installation is almost finished. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

9. Choose your location and time zone You will then be presented by a window where you can choose your location and time zone. You can either click on the map or type the location or time zone in the fields near the top.

Make sure to select your proper time zone. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

In the next interactive window, type your name, give the computer a name, type a username, and type and confirm a password for the user. Once you've finished that, click Continue.

Make sure to use a strong and unique password for your user. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

11. Select your look In the new Ubuntu installer, you get to select from either a light or dark appearance for your desktop. This can be changed once the OS is installed, but it's a nice touch so you don't have to bother with it later. Make your selection and click Continue.

Selecting between a dark and light theme. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

The installation will complete and require you to reboot. During the reboot, make sure to remove the USB drive, so the laptop boots from your hard drive. Once you reboot, log in with the user you created and start using your new Linux laptop.

This process shouldn't take more than 15 to 30 minutes (depending on the speed of your machine and network connection). Congratulations, you've just revived that aging laptop with a very powerful, flexible, secure, reliable, and user-friendly operating system.

Enjoy!