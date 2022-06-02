How to manage your security questions for a local Windows account

Choose to set up Windows 10 or 11 with a local account, and you're required to select three security questions to answer if you ever get locked out. Those questions include the typical ones, such as your first pet's name, the first name of your oldest cousin, and the name of your first school. But you can always change those questions and their answers if you don't like the initial ones. That option is readily accessible in Windows 10 but not in Windows 11. Here's how the process works.
You first see the option for creating an account early in the Windows setup. Of course, Microsoft wants you to use a Microsoft account so the company doesn't make it easy to choose a local account instead. But it's doable and works the same in Windows 10 and 11.
And that leads us to the security questions, which Microsoft requires you to set up at this point.
2. Finish the reset of the setup and then you're nestled into Windows with your local account.
Besides choosing a local account from the get-go, you can switch to a local account if you're already using a Microsoft Account to sign into Windows.
Okay, now there are a couple of problems. Notice that when you switch to a local account, you're not prompted to create the security questions. That means you have to choose to do so on your own. Otherwise, if you need to reset your password, the only option available is to use a recovery drive, which you probably didn't set up either.
And even if you choose a local account during the initial Windows setup, what if you have second thoughts about your security questions at some point? Maybe you think that at least one of the answers may be too easy to guess. Or perhaps you want to change one of the questions. Can you update them? Let's try this in Windows 10 and then in Windows 11.
2. At the window that pops up, type your local account password and click OK. You can now choose different questions and answers for each of the three items. When done, click Finish.
Now, let's try the same thing in Windows 11.
3. You're then prompted to type your local account password. And you can now update each of the three security questions and answers. Type Finish when done.
Now let's say there comes a time when you forget your local Windows account password, either in Windows 10 or 11. You've tried a few different passwords, but no dice. You're stuck at the login screen with no way to get in.
2. Type and then retype a new local password, and click the right arrow. And you're in. But this time, try to remember your password.