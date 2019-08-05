How to open '100 tabs of pure madness' to confuse ad trackers and load test your browser

You might be wondering why you'd want to visit a website that's capable of spawning new 100 tabs. If you're like me, you're perfectly capable of doing that yourself! But there's actually a good reason why you might want to do this.

The website, called Track This, is the brainchild of Mozilla, the company behind the Firefox web browser, and the idea is that it can confuse ad trackers.

Here's how it works.

First, you visit the site and you choose a category from four available - Hyperbeast, Filthy Rich, Doomsday, or Influencer. Then you click a button saying that you agree to have "100 tabs of pure madness" spawned, taking you to websites in those categories, and after being given one final chance to back out, it does what it says on the tin and opens 100 new tabs, each containing websites related to the specific category.

Mozilla call Track This "a new kind of incognito" and claim that it can be used to fool and confuse web trackers, therefore giving you more privacy as you browse the web. You should notice after doing this that the ads you see seem different (although I'm not sure if seeing irrelevant ads is more of less distracting to be honest).

It's an interesting idea for sure, and there's also something quite hypnotic about the tab spawning process.

A few words of warning:

Opening 100 tabs can put a serious load on your system or browser, and could result in the browser freezing or your system slowing down.

Remember that this is only diluting your browsing history, and not preventing sites from tracking you.

This is both hypnotic and distracting!

