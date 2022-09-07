'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Following the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2, Apple announced its newest addition to its army of smartwatches: The Apple Watch Ultra. It is inspired by the most extreme athletes, and the features of the watch reflect its marketing to those who want to take their watch on their outdoor adventures.
The Apple Watch Ultra is now available to order for $799.
The Apple Watch Ultra will ship on Sept. 23, 2022.
The Apple Watch Ultra's display is the largest yet, coming in at 49mm, accompanied by the brightest display an Apple Watch has to offer.
If you decide to begin an adventure in the most remote parts of the world, the Apple Watch Ultra comes with built-in cellular capabilities. The watch also has a night mode, which transforms its display to a bright red font for better visibility at night.
Included in the Apple Watch Ultra are added microphones and speakers for voice clarity in harsh conditions. If your journey takes you too far out and you get lost, the Apple Watch Ultra has a new feature called Backtrack, which can trace your steps and lead you on the path you took to help you get back to safety.
In even more imminent situations, an 86-decibel siren is included with the watch, which you can deploy if you are unable to use other functions on the watch to get help.
Apple also announced the Oceanic+ app, which serves as a dive computer compressed into your Apple Watch Ultra.
The Apple Watch Ultra touts a longer battery life and beefed-up GPS features. With a 36-hour battery life from one charge, the Apple Watch Ultra has the longest battery life of any Apple Watch. Later this fall, Apple plans to integrate battery optimization to almost double the Ultra's battery life to 60 hours from one full charge.