New 'AirPods Lite' and AirPods Max expected later this year

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

It's been nearly a year and a half since Apple released a new AirPods model, but new Apple headphones might be on the way soon. Apple is ramping up production for two new pairs of AirPods -- the AirPods Lite and a new AirPods Max.

That's according to industry analyst Jeff Pu, who predicted Apple will release the "low cost" AirPods Lite and updated AirPods Max later this year.

The news is in line with reports from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has suggested that the inexpensive AirPods could be priced at $99, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who reported last month on an entry-level AirPods and a mid-tier AirPods model coming out soon. Both AirPods models will feature USB-C charging, a new design, and a comfortable, improved fit, as reported by ZDNET's Jada Jones.

The two new models should replace Apple's second- and third-generation AirPods models. The higher-end model, which we can presume is the AirPods Max, will feature noise cancellation, too, according to Gurman.

Apple currently sells five different AirPods models. There might be a smaller supply for these new AirPods, because Apple is decreasing AirPods volume this year due to "muted demand for existing models," according to Pu.