How to return the Apple Vision Pro

As we close the first 14 days since the official launch of the Apple Vision Pro, reports of early adopters choosing to return the $3,500 extended reality headset are popping up faster than dandelions in the spring.

Whether you're one of those considering a return, are a potential buyer wondering what the process is like, or are a curious bystander enjoying the show, we'll explore what you need to know about returning an Apple Vision Pro to get all of your investment back.

We'll cover what you need to do to return the AVP at an Apple Store, which is the fastest way to get your money back, but you can also call 1-800-MY-APPLE or sign in to your Order Listing page to start a return.

How to return an Apple Vision Pro in store

What you'll need: The fastest way to get your money back is to return your AVP to an Apple Store, even if you bought it online. This allows Apple employees to immediately verify that the product and packaging are in good condition to process your refund directly and promptly.

1. Return your device within 14 days of purchase Apple's US Sales and Refund Policy states all products must be returned within 14 days of purchase to be eligible for a refund or an exchange, and the Apple Vision Pro is included in that. If you want to return your AVP, don't wait until after the 14-day window, or you will be left without a refund, regardless of whether you have a receipt or whether it's in its original packaging.

2. Bring your receipt, Apple Vision Pro, and all accessories in their packaging If you want to return an Apple Vision Pro, the product must be in its original condition, including all parts, accessories, and packaging, to be eligible for a refund. Packaging will be opened or torn, but it must be present, or a refund will not be processed. A receipt is typically available in your Apple account online, but if you bought the device in-store, do bring the physical receipt you received at the time of purchase. Apple can often re-issue lost receipts if you contact its customer support or visit an Apple Store and give them the payment method you used at checkout.

3. Get your refund As long as the devices are in their original condition, the packaging is in good shape, you're within the 14-day return window, and you have your receipt to prove it, a refund will be issued to the original payment method.

FAQs

Can I return an Apple Vision Pro online?

You can return the Apple Vision Pro online by signing in to the Apple website, going to your Order Listing page, and starting a return. Alternatively, you can call 1-800-MY-APPLE and talk to an Apple customer support representative to start the process.

How do I return ZEISS Optical Inserts?

ZEISS Optical Inserts are custom prescription lens inserts that cannot be returned at an Apple Store. To return them, you have to call Apple or sign in online to return them within 14 days of purchase. Like any other returned product, they need to be in original condition and must have their packaging to be returned.

What if I want to exchange an accessory?

If you're having fit or light leak issues, you may need a new band or light seal size. In that case, you can bring your Apple Vision Pro to an Apple Store and ask an employee for help with fitting. They should be happy to let you try different light seal sizes until you find one that suits your face shape. In that case, you can exchange your current light seal or band for a new one at no cost, as long as your current one is in original condition.