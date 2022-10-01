How to set up your AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The AirPods Pro just got a long-awaited update. And while the new AirPods Pro 2 look and feel a lot like the original release, there are a lot of improvements that are both visible and invisible to the eye.
If a set of new AirPods Pro have just landed into your hands, here's how to get them up and running and in your ears as fast as possible.
Review: AirPods Pro 2: Two big upgrades but problems remain
If you have existing AirPods or AirPods Pro, and you're thinking about getting rid of them, this is a good time to remove them from your Bluetooth devices.
Tap on Settings > Bluetooth and then find your AirPods or AirPods Pro. Tap on the blue i next to the name, and then tap Forget This Device.
OK, with that out of the way, you can start the setup.
The process starts with clearing some space (because if you need to change eartips, you don't want them falling into the middle of desk chaos).
The good thing is that setup doesn't take long!
Then the unboxing... which Apple makes easy!
Also: How to protect your new AirPods Pro from scuffs and damage
Give the AirPods Pro a quick charge (five or ten minutes is enough), and it's time to take them out of the case.
First thing I like to do is get them fitting in my ears comfortably. Apple supplies a range of eartips, and it's a good idea to find the ones that work for you (later you'll be able to test the fit).
Swapping the eartips means pulling the old ones off (they take a bit of pulling), and then clicking the replacement into place (make sure they click into place, and test that they are secure).
OK. Now time to pair them to the iPhone. Bring them close to the iPhone, and open the case.
It's that easy.
With the AirPods Pro paired, let's test the eartip fitment. To do this, go to Settings > Bluetooth and then find your AirPods Pro, tap on the blue i next to the name and then tap on Ear Tip Fit Test.
And there you are.
You're done!