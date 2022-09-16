How to take care and get the most from your very expensive e-bike battery

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Lots of people are buying e-bikes. They are becoming popular, not only as modes of transportation, but also for fitness and leisure (yes, an e-bike can help you get fit and stay fit!).
But owners can be quite shocked when they discover how much a replacement battery costs (most find out when they think about perhaps getting a spare). You're easily looking at several hundred dollars, with some at, or even over, the thousand dollar mark.
Yes, these batteries are expensive. They're a good chunk of the price of the e-bike.
And with good reason. They're huge batteries packing a lot of power, with crafty onboard electronic systems to prevent over-heating, overloading, and deep discharging.
They're very good at taking care of themselves.
However, if you want a long service life out of them, it's a good idea to look after them, and to do that from day one.
Battery damage or degradation can happen in three ways:
Let's take a look at what we can do to protect the battery as much as possible to prolong its lifespan.
Also: Best electric bikes whether you're off-roading or commuting
Batteries wear and age in use (or even when not used). It's physics, and there's not much you can do about it.
A battery is meant to be used, so use it! It should last well over 500 recharge cycles (and remember, a single recharge cycle is when you use the battery's entire capacity, so if you always recharge when it's at 75%, you can expect to get about 2,000 recharges from it).
A few things that you can do to slow down the wearing process are:
Review: The Charge Comfort 2 e-bike is a smooth ride that fits in tight spaces
E-bike batteries are heavy, weighing in at several pounds. While they're quite strong, the plastic and metal construction of the unit is in no way indestructible.
Review: The $800 e-bike Lectric XP Lite e-bike is a sheer joy to ride
Take sensible precautions here, pretty much like you would with any other electrical device.
Review: Veloctric Discover 1 electric bike review: Accessibly built, attractively priced
Two things to keep in mind are that you bought your e-bike to use and enjoy it, and that all rechargeable batteries are consumable items that wear out over time and need replacing.
However, with the proper care, you should be able to get many years of service from your e-bike's battery. Come the day it wears out, you can then decide to replace it or maybe it will be time for a new e-bike.
So stop worrying and go out and enjoy your e-bike.