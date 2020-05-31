How to tell if your device is eligible for the Windows 10 May 2020 update

Image: ZDNet

Updating to new Windows 10 versions -- released twice a year -- has always been a confusing mess for Microsoft users.

This is because Microsoft employs a staggered rollout approach, making new versions available to a small part of its userbase. Tested and widely supported devices receive updates first, followed by older systems.

As the new update makes its way to more users, Microsoft can use the staggered rollout approach to catch bugs and keep issues limited only to a small part of its userbase.

However, this process has always been opaque for end users, most of which are pressing the "Check for updates" button without getting any feedback.

Starting with the Windows 10 May 2020 update (also known as Windows 10 v2004), Microsoft has taken steps to reduce the confusion around its update process by adding a clear message in the Windows Update section, letting users know if their device is scheduled to receive the update now, or at a later time.

Currently, most Windows 10 users, this message will read:

"The Windows 10 May 2020 Update is on its way. We're offering this update to compatible devices, but your device isn't quite ready for it. Once your device is ready, you'll see the update available on this page. There's nothing you need to do at this time."

Users who receive this message are advised to wait until Microsoft is ready to deploy the update. Earlier this week, Microsoft said it was tracking at least ten issues with the current May 2020 update, which began its rollout this week, on Tuesday.

Of course, if you can't wait to get your hands on the new feature-packed May 2020 update, there are also ways of side-stepping this process, like using Microsoft's Media Creation Tool.

However, this might not be a good idea, unless users are 100% sure their device is compatible with the new May 2020 update, which they can check by visiting this page that tracks all May 2020 update known issues.