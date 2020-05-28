Windows 10 2004: We're already looking into these 10 issues, says Microsoft

Windows 10 after five years: Nothing turned out as expected, and that’s OK 12:05 Watch Now

Microsoft only began rolling out the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004, to mainstream users yesterday, but the company is already investigating multiple issues.

So far, Microsoft has listed 10 open investigations into a range of bugs affecting peripherals, Bluetooth, mouse input, and GPU driver and display issues.

How widespread each issue is remains unknown, and while Microsoft hasn't yet confirmed the problems, it has provided workarounds for some of them and has implemented compatibility holds for nine of them. For each of the compatibility holds, Microsoft advises against manually installing Windows 10 2004.

It's not uncommon for driver compatibility issues to arise early after a major Windows 10 rollout. However, it was hoped that Windows 10 2004 would be a smooth update given Microsoft spent an extra six months testing it with Windows Insiders and hasn't added any major new features since ending development in December.

After the botched Windows 10 1809 rollout, Microsoft revealed that the Windows driver ecosystem consisted of 16 million "unique hardware/driver combinations".

Microsoft has found that certain versions of drivers for Realtek Bluetooth radios aren't compatible with Windows 10 2004. It's implemented a block on the Windows 10 2004 rollout to devices with affected Realtek drivers until they've been updated.

Microsoft advises against using the 'Update now' button or the Media Creation Tool until the Bluetooth issue is resolved.

Synaptics and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues with some versions of the drivers for Conexant or Synaptics audio devices and Windows 10 2004.

"To safeguard your update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on Windows 10 devices with affected Conexant or Synaptics audio drivers installed from being offered Windows 10, version 2004 or Windows Server, version 2004 until the driver has been updated," Microsoft said on the Windows 10 2004 known-issues page.

Microsoft is also blocking the Windows 10 2004 update for PCs with Intel integrated graphics processing units. The companies are working on a fix in an upcoming release.

There's a stop error with a blue screen that occurs when plugging or unplugging a Thunderbolt dock with certain settings enabled.

Again, Intel and Microsoft have found compatibility issues with Windows 10 2004. Affected PCs include those with a Thunderbolt port and with Kernel DMA Protection enabled and Windows Hypervisor Platform disabled. Microsoft has provided instructions for how to check the status of each feature.

Even Microsoft's own Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 could be seeing errors and unexpected shutdowns after installing Windows 2004 due to an issue with the Always On, Always Connected feature. It affects devices with more than one Always On, Always Connected capable network adapter.

Microsoft has also found a compatibility issue with some games using GameInput Redistributable and Windows 10 2004 that prevents mouse input on affected games.

And there's a problem with apps or drivers using certain versions of aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys and Windows 10 2004. The issue can prevent an installation of Windows or cause the system to fail to start up after updating.

Finally, Microsoft is looking into an glitch with Windows 10 2004 and some older drivers for Nvidia display adapters.

"Windows 10 devices with affected Nvidia display driver versions might receive a stop error with a blue screen or other issues during or after installing the update to Windows 10, version 2004. The affected drivers are any version lower than 358.00," Microsoft notes.