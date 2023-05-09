/>
How to use Dream by WOMBO to generate artwork in any style

With this AI-based website, you can create images in a specific style -- realistic, mystical, vibrant, dark fantasy -- or upload an existing image that you want to tweak.
Written by Lance Whitney, Contributor on
sample-image-16-9-red.jpg
screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

Among the different websites designed to create images from your text descriptions, one worth trying is Dream by WOMBO. The free basic version of this tool conjures up a single image. You can even choose a specific style of art, such as realistic, mystical, vibrant, dark fantasy, and a host of others. A paid tier concocts as many as four images, dispenses with ads, and offers quicker generation times. Dream by WOMBO is also available as an iOS app and an Android app, so you can use it on your mobile device. Here's how it works.

How to use: Midjourney | Bing Image Creator | DALL-E 2 | Stable Diffusion

Browse to the Dream by WOMBO website. Click the Start Creating button to dive in for free. Otherwise, click the funky yellow circle icon at the top to set up a paid account for $9.99 a month, $89.99 a year, or $169.99 for lifetime. A free three-day trial also lets you try before you buy. Further, you can sign up for an ad-supported account without having to shell out money for a subscription. Plus, join Dream's Discord channel to chat with other users, share artwork, and pick up ideas for effective prompts.

Also: How to use Craiyon AI (formerly known as DALL-E mini)

How to get started using Dream by WOMBO

1. Generate the image or images

At the page for creating artwork, type the description for the image you want. Scroll down the Art Style window and select the style you'd like to use. Then click Create. With the freebie, one image appears. With the paid plan, four images pop up.

Generated images
screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

2. Make variations

Click the double-arrow for a specific image to enlarge it. Click it again to return to the previous screen. To generate other images, select one you like and then click the Make variations button. One or four images with minor changes will be created based on the one you selected.

Revised images
screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

3. Modify the description

A new beta feature lets you edit your description with any modifications you'd like to see. Select one of the images. Click the Edit with text button. At the next screen, type any changes you want to apply to your description. Click the Save edit button, and a revised image replaces the one you selected based on your modifications.

More images
screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

4. Download or publish an image

If you're happy with a specific image, make sure it's selected and then click the Finalize button. At the next screen, click the Download button and click Original or Background image to save it as a JPG file, or click Video to save it as an MP4 file. To share the image with other people, type a name for your artwork, add any tags you wish, and then click the Publish button.

final image
screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

5. Access your prompt history

Whether you opt for free access or sign up with a paid plan, creating an account automatically saves each prompt. To access your history, click the Prompt History button at the main screen. Select the prompt you want to use from the list and then click Create.

prompt history
screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

6. Upload an image

Another way to generate a new image is to upload an existing one that you want to tweak. For this, click the Edit image button at the top. Drag and drop or upload an image onto the Upload image field. Type a description in the text field with steps on how you'd like the image modified and then click the arrow.

uploaded image
screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

7. View the modified image

If you're happy with the modified image, click Finalize and you can then download or publish it. If not, click Undo and then try again with a different description.

modified image
screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

How to use the mobile app

Beyond trying Dream by WOMBO at the website, you can use it on your mobile device. Download the app for iOS/iPadOS or Android. Sign into your account if you've created one. The home screen displays artwork from other people to serve as inspiration. To generate your own image, tap the plus icon. At the next screen, choose the size for your image. Type a description in the prompt field or tap the option for Start with an image to upload an existing image for modification. Choose an art style. Then tap Create.

creating an image
screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET

In response, the app generates one or four images depending on your account type. From there, choose a specific image and you can regenerate it to see a new version, create variations of it, or edit it with text. When done, tap Finalize and you're able to share it with other people or apps.

final images
screenshot by Lance Whitney/ZDNET
