How to use KDE Plasma Places for a much more efficient desktop

Westend61/Getty Images

KDE Plasma is a desktop environment that can be enjoyed by people of all skills and needs.

Whether you're a home user, a student, a business user, a grandparent, or a developer, this desktop goes a long way to making your interaction with the operating system easy.

Take, for instance, a feature called Places. Think of Places as a super-charged bookmark tool for the file manager that makes it easy to access your most important folders from the desktop menu or the file manager. By default, the following folders are included in Places:

Home.

Desktop.

Documents.

Music.

Pictures.

Videos.

Trash.

Click any one of those entries to open the file manager to that location.

Once the Dolphin file manager is open, you'll notice the Places entry at the top of the left pane. So you have two handy ways of accessing these bookmarks.

But what if you want to add a new folder to Places? Say, for instance, you share your Public folder with your network and regularly have to open that folder to edit files. You might want to add Public to Places.

How do you do that? It's actually very easy. Let me show you how it's done.

How to add a new folder to Places

What you'll need: To make this work, you'll need a Linux operating system that uses KDE Plasma as its desktop environment. That's it. Let's make your desktop experience more efficient.

1. Open Dolphin The first thing to do is log into KDE Plasma and then open the Dolphin file manager.

2. Locate the folder you want to add In my example, I'm going to add Public to Places. That folder is in the Home directory, so as soon as you open the Dolphin file manager you should see it listed.

We're going to add the Public folder to Places. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Right-click the Public folder and, from the popup menu, click Add to Places. You should see Public automatically added to the Places listing in Dolphin, where you can access it anytime.

Adding Public to Places from the right-click context menu. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Alternate methods of accessing Places entries

From the Desktop menu

There's an even easier way to access places. All you have to do is open the desktop menu and click Places near the bottom left. This will reveal the Places menu, where you can scroll through and open any entry you need.

Accessing Places from the desktop menu. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

This method avoids having to first open the Dolphin file manager.

From Favorites

But wait, the fun doesn't end there. If you right-click an entry in the Desktop Menu Places section, you'll see an Add to Favorites option. Click that and the entry to add Public to Favorites.

Adding a Places entry to the Favorites section of the desktop menu. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Now, click the Desktop Menu and click Favorites at the top.

In this section, you should see Public added, where you can easily access it at any time.

The Favorites section now houses the Public folder from Places. Screenshot by Jack Wallen/ZDNET

Places is a great way to give KDE Plasma a more efficient workflow. Start using this handy feature and you'll find it easier to access the places you frequent within the file system hierarchy.