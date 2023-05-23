How to use the Claude AI chatbot in Slack

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Looking for a chatbot you can use in Slack to answer questions, provide information, and generate content? One effective AI tool to consider is Claude AI.
Developed by artificial intelligence company Anthropic, Claude is accessible as a website by invitation and through an app you can add to Slack. Once you integrate Claude into your Slack workspace, you're able to directly send it a request or message. You can also include it in a conversation thread as if it were a member of your ream, allowing other people to see the response and also engage with Claude.
Claude can help with creative and collaborative writing, summarizing concepts, and more. It will also remember your entire Slack thread and all messages so you can refer to specific comments and references in a conversation.
Here are some tasks that Anthropic suggests you can ask Claude to tackle:
Like most AI tools, Claude has certain limitations. It may not correctly assess its own ability or memory. It may hallucinate or make up information. It can make mistakes with complicated arithmetic and reasoning and even more basic tasks. Also, it doesn't have general internet access, though it can follow links that you share with it.
The Claude Slack app is currently in beta mode and free to use. Now, here's how to use Claude in Slack.
To get started, you'll need either your own workspace in Slack or a workspace that you administer and one for which you're able to add apps. You can then add Claude a couple of different ways.
Browse to the Claude page on the Slack App Directory. Check the Slack workspace listed in the upper right to make sure the page is pointing to the right one. Then click the button for Add to Slack.
Alternatively, open Slack first. Click the Apps link on the left sidebar and then select Add apps. Type the word Claude in the search field and then click the Add button for Claude. Follow the screens to add Claude to your workspace.
However you choose to add the Claude AI, the app then appears in Slack under Apps. To learn a little about Claude, select it and click the About tab.
To submit a question or other request, click the Messages tab and type your message in the Message Claude field. Claude then responds.
To continue the thread, you can reference a previous comment in the conversation in a new request. Type your message and wait for the response.
To start a new thread, type /reset and then submit the request. Claude then forgets the previous conversation. Type and submit a new message and read the response.
Next, you can treat Claude as a member of your team or workspace by including it in a chat. To do this, select a channel in which you want to kick off a conversation. Type @Claude and do the same for any other people in the channel whom you want to reach.
Then type your question, comment, or request. After submitting your message, you'll be told that Claude is not in the channel. Click the Invite Them button, and the response is generated. Click the Reply link to see the response in the sidebar.
Anyone in the conversation can then write and submit a follow-up question or request, including @Claude before the message. Claude then responds to this new message.
For more details and an FAQ about the app, check out Anthropic's Claude in Slack page. You can also send feedback and bug reports directly to Anthropic at support@anthropic.com.