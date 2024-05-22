'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
How to use ChatGPT Plus: From GPT-4o to interactive tables
You signed up for ChatGPT Plus to get more out of the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, but what's next? OpenAI recently launched GPT-4o, an all-in-one model, with the 'o' standing for 'Omni.' The new GPT-4o model will be available to free and paid users, as will most of the benefits included with a ChatGPT Plus subscription. This means that Advanced Data Analysis, custom GPTs, and internet access all will be available to free users through GPT-4o.
So what is the benefit of paying $20 monthly for a Plus subscription? For starters, GPT-4o is only available to free users on the desktop, not on the ChatGPT mobile app. Generating interactive tables and charts is also only available for ChatGPT Plus subscribers. Free ChatGPT users also see intermittent GPT-4o availability, as OpenAI restricts its use during peak times, reverting free users to GPT-3.5. Plus users have up to five times the message limit of free users, with up to 80 messages every three hours on GPT-4o and 40 messages every three hours on GPT-4.
We'll walk you through how to get started using all the benefits of a Plus subscription.
How to use ChatGPT Plus
ChatGPT Plus is easy to use, and OpenAI has made it even easier by combining many tools into GPT-4 and GPT-4o. To use ChatGPT Plus, you'll need a Plus subscription, which gives you priority access to new features, and access to GPT-4. To upgrade to ChatGPT Plus, you can log in to your OpenAI account and click on Upgrade in the lower left corner of the screen.
Using GPT-4 and GPT4-o: Web browsing, DALL-E 3, and data analysis
A ChatGPT Plus subscription plan gives you access to GPT-4, which is the same model powering Microsoft Copilot. OpenAI recently combined many of GPT-4's features into one functionality, so any time Plus users select GPT-4, they can access most of the other features included with their subscription service. While GPT-4o has many of the same capabilities as GPT-4, it is faster and smarter.
1. Log in to ChatGPT
Once you upgrade to ChatGPT Plus, log in to your OpenAI account as usual.
Though you can use the free version of ChatGPT without an OpenAI account, you'll need to log in to access your Plus subscription.
2. Select GPT-4
Click on the top left to switch between models from the default GPT-3.5 to GPT-4 on the ChatGPT window.
The ChatGPT Plus window will look slightly different than the free ChatGPT. You'll see a dropdown at the top left where you can choose between GPT-4o, the latest multimodel LLM by OpenAI; GPT-3.5, the model behind the free version of the AI chatbot; GPT-4 with browsing, DALL-E, and analysis; and Temporary Chat. GPT-3.5 is fast, but GPT-4 is more thorough and accurate. Temporary Chat is available with GPT-3.5, GPT-4, and GPT-4o.
3. Start asking GPT-4 questions
Now, start asking away. You can try different prompts to test how GPT-4 performs versus GPT-3.5, take advantage of the more capable model to write code, or give it some text to summarize for you.
GPT-4 and GPT-4o: Attaching images and files
GPT-4 and GPT-4o can process images and files on all platforms for Plus users: web, iOS, and Android. ChatGPT Plus' Code Interpreter was renamed Advanced Data Analysis, an OpenAI plugin that lets users upload files to create and interpret code, analyze data, and more. Image and file analysis is now folded into GPT-4 and GPT-4o.
1. Select GPT-4
Image and file upload is only available within GPT-4, so you must select this model to upload.
2. Click on the attachment icon
Click or tap on the attachment icon (the paperclip) within the text area.
3. Choose an image or file
Choose your image or file to upload.
4. Tell ChatGPT what you want from the file
When you add your image or file, you can also tell ChatGPT what you want to do with it. You can ask GPT-4 to transcribe, describe, or tell you something about the images you upload.
If you're uploading a file, you can ask the AI chatbot to summarize it, give you the biggest takeaways in bullet points, or highlight what's most important to your subject.
GPT-4: Image generation with DALL-E 3
ChatGPT Plus subscribers can ask the bot to create images at any time while using GPT-4 and GPT-4o -- there's no need to enable the AI image generator. Free users cannot generate images outside of GPT-4o using the custom DALL-E GPT, available in the GPT Store, which is subject to availability during non-peak times.
1. While using GPT-4, enter your prompt for an image
Give GPT-4 a prompt to create the images you want. You can say something like, "Create an image of a starburst in front of a rainbow-colored galaxy background", or "Create a photo of a red octopus riding a blue cruiser bicycle along the California shoreline."
Try to be as clear and descriptive as possible with your prompt. The more detailed you are, the better the results.
2. Download your image
Click on your image to download it. You can download the image or have GPT-4 create another one using your prompt. To regenerate an image, click on the refresh icon below the image created by DALL-E 3.
Using GPT-4o: Generating interactive tables & charts
One of the only GPT-4o features exclusive to Plus subscribers is the ability to generate interactive tables and graphics in a chat. Here's how to do that:
1. Select GPT-4o
From the dropdown list in the model selection, choose GPT-4o.
2. Upload a spreadsheet
You can upload a spreadsheet from your device, Google Drive, or Microsoft OneDrive. ChatGPT will import it and make it into an interactive table within your chat.
3. Ask ChatGPT about your spreadsheet
After importing your spreadsheet, you can count on ChatGPT to be an expert on the data in your file. You can ask the AI chatbot questions about it -- for example, "What is the average number of commissions per sale?"
4. Have ChatGPT create a chart
Asking ChatGPT to create a pie chart of this table should give you a customizable, downloadable graph that you can use in your own presentations and documents.
This newly added feature is a work in progress, so you may have issues interacting with data-heavy graphs for a few weeks.
My GPTs
One of the biggest upgrades ChatGPT has made to its Plus subscription is the ability to create custom GPT bots, dubbed My GPTs. The feature was so overwhelmingly popular that it forced OpenAI to temporarily halt new subscriptions. Since then, OpenAI has made GPTs and the GPT Store available to free users through GPT-4o.
You can learn how to create your own custom GPT-4 bots here, but we'll show you how to access this feature.
1. Click on Explore to browse GPTs
You can now browse for different GPT bots that are available for you to use.
OpenAI originally made an "app store-like" experience to browse custom GPTs. You can easily browse through OpenAI's custom GPTs or access them organically with a link. While there's no word on when custom GPTs will be available to search within ChatGPT, you can access your recently used GPTs on the left sidebar.
2. Click on your name to access My GPTs
Click on your name in the lower-left corner of the ChatGPT window to access your account. Then click on My GPTs from the menu. This will take you to where you can create your own GPT bots.
You can also create GPTs on the Explore page by clicking "Create" in the top right corner.
Voice chatting with ChatGPT
ChatGPT can now also process voice inputs and respond in an astonishingly natural manner, filler words included. The voice feature is available for iOS and Android users with a Plus subscription using GPT-4o and GPT-4 and users in the free tier using GPT-3.5. OpenAI is launching a new Voice Mode for GPT-4o initially for Plus users over the coming months.
1. Go to ChatGPT's mobile app
Open the ChatGPT mobile app to use the voice feature. It works on iOS and Android, although you do have to allow ChatGPT to access your microphone in phone settings.
2. Tap on the headset icon
There is a headset at the top of the window, which you can tap on to begin talking to the voice feature of ChatGPT.
3. Start talking
Begin your conversation with ChatGPT's voice version. All you need to do is start speaking, and ChatGPT will respond when it hears a pause in your speech.
4. Listen for ChatGPT's response
ChatGPT's voice is powered by Whisper, another OpenAI project, and is available in five different voices: Cove, Juniper, Sky, Breeze, and Ember. To change your app's voice, go to your settings and choose Voice under Speech.
FAQ
What is a Temporary Chat?
Think of a Temporary Chat as opening an Incognito tab on Google Chrome (hopefully with less drama): Each is a one-off conversation that won't appear in your chat history. It also will not be used to train the model nor will it be saved to ChatGPT's memory. You can start a Temporary Chat by clicking on the ChatGPT version on the top left corner of the chat window, then choosing the Temporary Chat option below GPT-4 and GPT-3.5.
What is included in ChatGPT Plus?
A ChatGPT Plus subscription gives you access to a higher limit for GPT-4o, the GPT-4o voice feature on mobile, the ability to generate interactive tables and charts, and priority access to new releases. Plus is different from a ChatGPT Team subscription and a ChatGPT Enterprise subscription, which are business services.
Here's a breakdown of the different features for each tier:
Comparison
|Features
|ChatGPT
|ChatGPT Plus
|ChatGPT Team
|ChatGPT Enterprise
|Cost
|Free
|$20/month
|$25/month, 2 user minimum
|Depends on org size, 150 user minimum
|Access to GPT-3.5
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Access to GPT-4o
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Access to GPT-4
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Limits
|Depends on peak times
|Unlimited GPT-3.5 | 80 messages/3 hours for GPT-4o | 40 messages/3 hours for GPT-4
|Unlimited GPT-3.5 | 100 messages per three hours for GPT-4
|Unlimited
|Internet browsing
|Yes, with GPT-4o
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Custom Instructions
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Code Interpreter
|Yes, with GPT-4o
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Voice feature
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Image processing
|Yes, with GPT-4o
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Early access to new features
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Interactive tables/charts
|-
|✓
|✓
|✓
|32k-token context
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|Chat templates
|-
|-
|-
|✓
|Admin Console
|-
|-
|✓
|✓
|API credits
|-
|-
|-
|✓
What are Custom Instructions?
Custom Instructions are a way to tailor ChatGPT's responses to your preferences. You can add instructions to your account that will determine how the AI chatbot will respond to each of your prompts.
For example, I prefer getting my summaries in bullet points, highlighting the most important information, so I added this to my Custom Instructions. Each time ChatGPT responds to me with explanations or summaries, it does so in bullet points.
Custom Instructions was originally launched as a feature that's exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, but the capability is now available to all free users.
Where are the ChatGPT Plugins?
ChatGPT Plugins were removed from ChatGPT entirely after OpenAI added the custom GPTs. GPT bots work very much like Plugins, so OpenAI replaced them with GPTs.
When did OpenAI release an all-in-one GPT-4 experience?
OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, released an all-in-one experience for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, automatically switching tools for them after its DevDay developers conference.
This experience means subscribers can now access DALL-E 3, Browse with Bing, and use Advanced Data Analysis by just selecting GPT-4 without having to switch between each tool before sending a prompt.