How to use the handy SSH management tool in Chrome OS

Chrome OS has become quite the platform for users of all types. Whether you're a typical user who spends most of your time within an operating system browsing social media, writing ad hoc papers, and shopping for the latest trends, or if you're an administrator who has to work on remote machines throughout the day, Chrome OS has you covered.
One tool that I use quite a bit comes by way of Linux. If you've already enabled Linux, you understand that Chrome OS is much more than just a web browser. With Linux support enabled, you can install quite a large number of applications to turn Chrome OS into a much more traditional OS.
Along the ride with Linux, comes a terminal tool that is much more than a means to a command-line end. With the Linux terminal in Chrome OS, you also get a convenient Secure Shell connection manager.
Let me show you how it works.
The only thing you need to enjoy this handy SSH management tool is a Chromebook with Linux support enabled. Of course, you'll also need a remote machine that allows SSH connections. But that's it. Let's get to work.
Open the Launcher at the bottom left corner of your Chrome OS desktop. Locate and click the Terminal app.
From the terminal app, click Add SSH.
In the resulting popup, type the details for your new SSH connection in the command section, which will look something like this:
ssh USERNAME@SERVER
Where USERNAME is the username on the remote server and SERVER is the IP address of the server. For example, the command might look like this:
ssh zdnet@192.168.1.100
If your remote server uses a different port for SSH, that command might look something like this:
ssh zdnet@192.168.1.100 -p 2022
Don't worry about either the Identity or SSH relay server options sections. Once you've configured the command, click Save and your new entry will now be listed under the SSH section of the terminal app.
Click on the remote server you want to connect to from under the SSH section in the terminal app.
If this is the first time connecting to a remote server from the Chrome OS Linux terminal, you'll be prompted to accept the fingerprint. When prompted, type yes and hit Enter on your keyboard.
You will then be prompted to type the password for the remote user. Upon successful authentication, you'll find yourself in an SSH session on the remote machine, where you can then take care of whatever admin tasks you need.
And that, my admin friends, is all there is to manage your SSH connections from within Chrome OS.