How to watch the Apple WWDC 2018 keynote online

Video: WWDC 2017 recap: Apple unveils iOS 11,iMac Pro, a new iPad Pro and HomePod

WWDC 2018 is around the corner, and like past years, you will be able to watch it online.

WWDC is Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference. The 2018 conference will be held from June 4 to June 8 in San Jose, Calif. The multi-day event will consist of a live-streamed keynote, where CEO Tim Cook will take the stage, followed by several Apple executives, in order to introduce what the company has been working on lately.

Read also: Dear Apple: iOS is now a toxic hellstew

Immediately following the keynote on day one, the conference will host several sessions that developers can attend to meet with over 1,000 Apple engineers.

Some of these developer sessions will be streamed, too.

What time is the WWDC 2018 keynote?

Apple recently confirmed the date and time of its opening keynote at WWDC 2018. The company will officially kick things off June 4 at 10am PST (1pm EST/6pm GMT). Its keynote address and four-day conference will be held at the McEnery Convention Center.

Read also: I don't think Apple can fix the iOS mess it's created

How to watch the WWDC 2018 keynote online

Apple does not allow its live-streamed events to be embedded elsewhere online. However, you can use Apple's own website and apps to tune in and watch in real time.

Mac

If you're on a Mac user, you can watch the WWDC keynote on Apple's Events page. You'll need to use the Safari browser on a Mac running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later.

PC

PC users can stream the keynote from Apple's Events page, too. Apple recommends using the Microsoft Edge browser on a PC running Windows 10. Other platforms may also access the keynote's live stream using the most recent versions of the Chrome and Firefox browsers.

iPad or iPad

Using the same Apple events page, the WWDC keynote stream can be accessed on an iPhone and iPad running iOS 10 or later. The official WWDC app for iOS devices also includes the keynote's live stream as well as live-streamed developer sessions.

Apple further offers an Apple Events app. The app doesn't provide the full WWDC experience provided by the developer-focused WWDC app mentioned above, but it does provide access to every one of the company's keynote speeches in recent years.

Apple TV

Apple TV users can watch the keynote in real time (if they own a second-generation or later model running the latest software or tvOS). From the set-top box's menu screen, scroll until you should see a tab for the WWDC Keynote. From there, you can access the stream.

Read also: iPhone of our dreams: The fixes and features Apple must deliver

What to expect from the WWDC 2018 keynote

Between the opening keynote and developer sessions, Apple is expected to introduce several platform changes. The rumor mill has indicated we will see the latest versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS unveiled. Last year, Apple's opening keynote also featured hardware announcements, including refreshes to the MacBook Pro and iMac lines.

Read also: WWDC 2018: 9 features I want to see in iOS 12

Apple even previewed a new iMac Pro and the HomePod at WWDC 2017. This year, a 13-inch MacBook with a Retina display is rumored. There has also been talk about a cheaper, Beats-branded HomePod, possibly an iPhone X-style iPad Pro, and an updated iPhone SE.