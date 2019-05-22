Apple sends out WWDC keynote invites

Keynote invites for Apple's 30th annual Worldwide Developer Conference are officially out. The event will once again take place in San Jose, Calif., at the McEnery Convention Center, with the keynote kicking off at 10 a.m. PT on June 3.

In typical WWDC fashion, Apple will likely unveil significant feature updates and next-gen versions of its operating systems and software, including iOS 13, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS during the opening keynote.

The Cuptertino tech giant has increasingly relied on the strength of its software and services business to counter falling iPhone sales. In its most recent quarterly earnings, Apple reported all-time high Services revenue of $11.45 billion. During the company's Q2 conference call with analysts, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said he was "as excited as ever" about the company's pipeline of software and services set to debut at WWDC.

