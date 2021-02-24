HP buys gaming peripherals supplier HyperX for $425 million

HP Inc. said Wednesday that it's acquiring gaming peripherals supplier HyperX for $425 million. HyperX is known for its gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones and console accessories. HP sees the deal as a way to gain momentum in the PC gaming market as well as drive growth in its Personal Systems business.

"HyperX is a leader in peripherals whose technology is trusted by gamers around the world and we're thrilled to welcome their outstanding team to the HP family," said HP chief executive Enrique Lores. "We continue to advance our leadership in Personal Systems by modernizing compute experiences and expanding into valuable adjacencies. We see significant opportunities in the large and growing peripherals market, and the addition of HyperX to our portfolio will drive new sources of innovation and growth for our business."

HP's existing gaming portfolio includes its OMEN brand and related hardware, software, content and services, including the OMEN 15 gaming laptop and the OMEN Gaming Hub. HP said adding HyperX to its broader gaming ecosystem will help the company deliver products across all gaming touchpoints.

HyperX is technically the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company. Under the terms of the agreement, HP will own HyperX's gaming peripherals portfolio while Kingston will retain the DRAM, flash, and SSD products for gamers and enthusiasts.

The transaction is expected to close in HP's second quarter, pending regulatory review and other customary closing conditions.

