HP workstation deals: Save an extra 10% during HP's Labor Day sale with this code

HP is treating ZDNet readers to extra savings on its workstations, including ones in its Labor Day sale.

HP just announced new Z Workstations. As a result, you can find several older models now on sale. HP also happens to be kicking off its annual Labor Day sale, where you can find deals on both workstations and business-class PCs. On top of all that, HP is treating ZDNet readers to an extra 10% its workstations, with an exclusive promo code. Here is what you need to know.

How to save an extra 10% off HP workstations

It's easy. Follow these steps:

  1. Visit HP Store's workstation directory.
  2. Look for a workstation you want to buy. HP's code works on any configuration.
  3. Add a workstation to your cart and then proceed to checkout.
  4. On the subtotal page, you will see a field to enter the following code (no period): SMB10.

That's it!

Best HP workstation deals

Visit HP Store's Labor Day sale for workstations to view the full list of available deals. Also, be sure to try the SMB10 promo code at checkout to save an extra 10%. HP said the code will work on some of the workstations included in its Labor Day sale.

HP ZBook 15V G5 Mobile Workstation

Save 60%

2020-09-01-at-2-26-48-pm.jpg

HP called this its "most affordable mobile workstation." It has a 15.6-inch FHD display, comes with Windows 10 Pro 64, and features an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB memory and 256GB SSD storage. HP said it's undergone rigorous military-standard testing, too, including drop, shock, and harsh environments.

$805 at HP

HP ZBook 15 G6 Mobile Workstation

Save 38%

2020-09-01-at-2-33-24-pm.jpg

HP described this as a powerhouse that "thrives with heavy workloads, from rendering to engineering to simulation." It has a 15.6-inch FHD display, comes with Windows 10 Pro 64, and features a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB memory and 256GB of SSD storage.

$2,203 at HP

HP Z4 G4 Workstation

Save 37%

2020-09-01-at-2-38-07-pm.jpg

HP said this workstation is "perfect for engineering, visualization, and machine learning." It's also HP's most popular workstation. It comes with Windows 10 Pro and features an Intel Xeon processor with 8GB memory, 1TB of HDD storage, and AMD FirePro W2100 2GB for graphics. Sorry, no display included.

$1,626 at HP

