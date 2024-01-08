HP launches new AI-powered Spectre laptops at CES with flashy peripherals to match

HP

Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of CES 2024, which officially starts this Tuesday in Las Vegas, and companies are leveraging the technology's power to attract attention. HP is one of those companies focused on integrating new AI tools into its products, like the brand new HP Spectre x360 14- and 16-inch laptops.

Described by the company as the "world's most adaptive laptop PCs with built-in AI technology," the Spectre x360 laptop PCs are triple engine machines with CPU, GPU, and NPU, available with Intel Core Ultra processors and optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPUs.

This computing power delivers features like automatic performance optimization, with reduced fan noise and temperature based on open applications, the laptop's placement, and its battery status.

The HP Spectre x360 laptops also feature Superpower, an AI assistant that can be customized to learn information about the user to generate text that contains more personal context than that created with ChatGPT, for example. If that sounds like a potential privacy nightmare, don't fret -- HP leverages a powerful NPU to run this LLM locally in your Spectre x360 laptop, without sending your information to the cloud.

This would let you easily draft emails with context, like including information from past interactions, take down action items from your latest meeting transcript, and summarize topics privately and locally on the NPU, optimizing power efficiency.

The Spectre x360's 2.8K OLED display dims when you look away to save precious battery life, and the screen adjusts from 48 Hz when idle to 120 Hz based on content.

Features like "walk away lock" and "wake on approach" keep your information secure with added convenience -- no need to enter your password to unlock your laptop when you come back from grabbing your coffee order.

Both the HP Spectre x360 14- and 16-inch laptops are available for purchase now starting at $1,500 and $1,600 respectively.

HP gaming devices announced at CES 2024

HP's gaming division is also hopping fully onto the AI bandwagon, with new OMEN Transcend 14 and 16 gaming laptop PCs featuring both local and cloud-based AI solutions. Here are HP's gaming laptop announcements at CES 2024:

OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop PC : This 3.6 lbs gaming laptop features a 2.8K 120 Hz VRR OLED display, up to 11.5 hours of battery life, top-of-the-line heat dissipation, and local AI through its Intel and NVIDIA processors. It'll be available for pre-order beginning on January 8 at the starting price of $1,499.99.

: This 3.6 lbs gaming laptop features a 2.8K 120 Hz VRR OLED display, up to 11.5 hours of battery life, top-of-the-line heat dissipation, and local AI through its Intel and NVIDIA processors. It'll be available for pre-order beginning on January 8 at the starting price of $1,499.99. OMEN Transcend 16 Gaming Laptop PC : An updated version, the OMEN Transcend 16.1-inch gaming laptop features an up to 4L 240 Hz OLED display and an Intel Core i7 Hx processor. Available on January 10 for a starting price of $1,899.99.

: An updated version, the OMEN Transcend 16.1-inch gaming laptop features an up to 4L 240 Hz OLED display and an Intel Core i7 Hx processor. Available on January 10 for a starting price of $1,899.99. Victus 16.1 inch Gaming Laptop PC : Featuring an updated Intel Core i7 HX processor, the new Victus 16 is available in February at the starting price of $1,199.99.

: Featuring an updated Intel Core i7 HX processor, the new Victus 16 is available in February at the starting price of $1,199.99. OMEN Transcend 32 Gaming Monitor : This 4K OLED monitor is the first in the OMEN line to support Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 for an optimal dynamic range and definition. Available later this year, prices will be announced closer to availability.

: This 4K OLED monitor is the first in the OMEN line to support Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 for an optimal dynamic range and definition. Available later this year, prices will be announced closer to availability. OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop PC: Available on January 10 for a starting price of $1,199.99.

CES 2024 will also host new HyperX headsets, keyboards, a controller, and other peripherals that will be available in the spring of 2024, including HyperX Cloud Mini Headsets for younger gamers.

Other HP peripherals at CES 2024

HP

A favorite brand for video conferencing and remote workers, the new Poly Voyager Free 20 wireless earbuds promise to deliver on the brand's reputation with active noise canceling (ANC) and intelligent noise reduction. These will be available in May 2024 for $149.00.

HP is also launching a new HP 960 Ergonomic Wireless Keyboard in April for $119, an HP 400 Backlit Wired Keyboard available now for $50, and a new HP 690 rechargeable wireless mouse for $60.