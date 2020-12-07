HP launches new HP Elitebooks, HP ZBook Firefly

HP launched a series of new premium laptops designed for remote workers and mobile workstations for product designers, creative pros and data scientists.

For the remote worker, HP launched its EliteBook 800 G8 Series PCs, which feature up to 11th Gen Intel Core processors and are certified under Intel's Evo program.

The EliteBooks launched by HP include versions with 13.3", 14" and 15.6" diagonal screens. The HP EliteBook 850 G8 has an option for the Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU.

Other specs for the HP EliteBook family include:

Intel Core i7 and i5 options.

Up to 64GB maximum memory.

Up to 2TB storage PCIe SSD.

Wi-Fi 6.

HP also launched the HP EliteBook x360 830 G8, which has a 13.3" touchscreen and 360-degree hinge. The maximum memory is up to 32GB.

The EliteBook laptops are available in January 2021.

On the mobile workstation front, HP launched the HP ZBook Firefly G8, which has 14" and 15" screens as well as Nvidia T500 professional graphics, DreamColor display, and hooks into ZCentral Remote boost for virtual compute. The mobile workstations will be available later in December.

The HP ZBook Firefly G8 duo has the following selected specs:

Multiple Windows 10 options.

Intel Core i7 and i5 options.

Multiple storage configurations up to 2TB.

Memory of 32GB to 64GB depending on graphics configurations, the 15" HP ZBook Firefly G8 has 64GB.

Choice of Intel or Nvidia graphics.

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G.

Pricing on all models will be announced closer to availability.